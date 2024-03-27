Microlending portfolio grows 31% to Rs 4.02 trillion in Dec quarter: Report

Microlending portfolio across lenders of all categories grew 30.9 per cent to Rs 4.02 lakh crore during the December quarter.

When compared with the preceding September quarter-end, the overall portfolio showed a 6 per cent growth, the report by a credit information company said.

Non-banking finance company-microfinance institutions (NBFCs-MFI) continue to dominate the sector, with a market share of 38.3 per cent, followed by 33.4 per cent for banks, 17.4 per cent for small finance banks and 9.4 per cent with NBFCs, it said.

From an asset quality perspective, the loans that are not serviced for over 30 days were stable at 2 per cent, while the same for over 90 days was also stable at 0.9 per cent.

The average balance per borrower inched up to Rs 48,900 during the December quarter, as against Rs 48,200 in the quarter-ago period and Rs 46,900 in the year-ago period, the data said.



A bulk 83.4 per cent of the borrowers had exposure to less than 2 lenders in December, with Tamil Nadu having the highest prevalence of multiple borrowings per borrower, it said.

West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh witnessed the highest growth during the quarter when compared with the preceding quarter, but Bihar had the highest share in the gross loan portfolio, it said.

The top ten states constitute 83 per cent of the overall pie in the microlending industry, it said.