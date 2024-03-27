Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Oil prices fell for second day on Wednesday on surging U.S. stockpiles

OPEC+ this month agreed to extend output cuts of about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to the end of June, though Russia and Iraq have had to go to extra lengths to tackle over-production

Crude oil

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters LONDON
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday on surging U.S. stockpiles and signs the OPEC+ producer group is unlikely to change its output policy at a technical meeting next week.
Brent crude futures for May dropped 70 cents, or 0.8%, to $85.55 a barrel by 1258 GMT while the more actively traded June contract was down 61 cents, or 0.7%, at $85.02. The May contract expires on Thursday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May delivery fell 59 cents, or 0.7%, to $81.03. Both benchmarks had fallen by more than $1 in earlier trading.
Prices have retreated since climbing to their highest since October last week and remain about 3% above the average closing price in the first week of March.
A sharp rise in U.S. crude inventories and expectations for potential inaction by OPEC+ next week prompted further "unwinding" in oil prices as profit-taking accelerates after the mid-March rally, said IG market strategist Jun Rong Yeap.
U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 9.3 million barrels in the week ended March 22, said market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. Distillate inventories rose by 531,000 barrels, but gasoline stocks dropped by 4.4 million barrels.
Official government data will be published on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, together known as OPEC+, are unlikely to make any oil output policy changes until a full ministerial gathering in June, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters ahead of next week's meeting to review the market and members' implementation of output cuts.

ALSO READ: Indian refiners buy more US crude amid tighter sanctions on Russian oil
OPEC+ this month agreed to extend output cuts of about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to the end of June, though Russia and Iraq have had to go to extra lengths to tackle over-production.

Also Read

Hardeep Puri urges OPEC to infuse sense of affordability in oil markets

Explained: Why Opec+ members find it hard to agree oil production quotas

Opec+ ministers meet to discuss additional oil output cuts for next year

Opec+ production cuts deepen with extensions from Saudi, other oil giants

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

'Public investment of 2% of GDP can create 11 mn jobs, majority for women'

Dhoni as a brand will continue to reign even if he retires post IPL

Indian pharma companies bank on 'mother brands' to boost revenue growth

DPIIT to engage with research firm to prepare logistics report for 3 yrs

NBCC sells 480,000 sq ft commercial space in South Delhi for Rs 1,905 crore

Those struggles have called into question the group's ability to comply with cuts, with OPEC having exceeded its targets by 190,000 bpd in February, a Reuters survey showed.
Traders are "watching OPEC members for any sign they may be altering their stance on production quotas," ANZ analysts said in a report on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, leading German economic institutes said they expect the country's economy to grow by 0.1% in 2024, down from a previous forecast of 1.3%, in a grim sign for Europe's economic powerhouse.
However, economic sentiment across the broader euro zone improved slightly in March, the European Commission said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Crude Oil Prices Oil imports OPEC Opec oil United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon