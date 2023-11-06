Mundra Port sets new record of handling cargo volumes of 16.1 MMT in Oct

Mundra Port, the flagship of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), has set a record by handling 16.1 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in October, the highest-ever volume by any port in India.

Mundra Port, the country's largest port, crossed the 100 MMT-mark in 210 days, surpassing the record of 231 days last year, APSEZ said in a statement.

According to the statement, Mundra witnessed a double-digit growth on a Y-o-Y basis for containers (+10 per cent) and liquids and gas (+14 per cent).

It achieved another milestone of handling 4.2 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) of containers in just 203 days, a feat achieved in 225 days in the previous financial year.

The statement said it added new cargo types such as Hydrolysis Pi Gas (HPG) to its portfolio.

On YTD (year to date) basis, it docked over 2,480 ships and serviced over 11,500 rakes.

According to the statement, the port is targeting 200 MMT-milestone in cargo volumes during FY25.

Given its capability to maintain deep draft, Mundra Port is well-equipped to handle large vessels.

In July 2023, it berthed one of the largest ships ever -- MV MSC Hamburg, 399 m long and 54 m wide -- with a carrying capacity of 15,908 TEUs and a current reported draught of 12 m.

All the major rail lines and inland container depots connecting Mundra port are now capable of handling double stack container trains, the statement said.

Also Read Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr Operations at several ports, oil rigs halted as India prepares for Biparjoy Measures in place to ensure safety of employees at Haifa port: APSEZ Paradip Port eyes top spot among major ports, aims at 150 mt cargo handling Total cargo handling at APSEZ ports jump 19% in May, YTD numbers up 16% India to remain export mkt for coking coal; rising prices a concern: ISA Amid increased consumption in India, IEX's electricity volume up 21% Egg freezing industry likely to touch Rs 25,000 crore mark in 10 years How declining demand for natural diamonds is changing the dynamics of Surat Scheme to tackle pollution by processing units in sectors on the cards