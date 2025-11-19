Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 10:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / NCDC refutes Lancet AMR study, says high colonisation not infection risk

NCDC refutes Lancet AMR study, says high colonisation not infection risk

The NCDC challenged a Lancet study on high MDRO colonisation in Indian ERCP patients, stating colonisation infection and India's drug-resistant infection rates are still relatively low

National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC

The NCDC experts added that certain comparisons drawn between India and countries with lower infectious disease burdens may not reflect contextual realities.

Sanket Koul
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has refuted claims made in an international study published by The Lancet that over 80 per cent of Indian patients hospitalised for a gastrointestinal procedure are colonised with at least one multi-drug-resistant organism (MDRO).
 
The study had stated that it found 83.1 per cent of Indian endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) patients were colonised with MDROs, the highest rate among the 1,200 patients studied across four countries — India, Italy, the Netherlands and the United States.
 
An ERCP is an endoscopic procedure used to diagnose and treat problems in the gall bladder, the bile ducts and the pancreas.
   
What is the NCDC’s response to the colonisation findings? 
In response, official sources in the NCDC pointed out that The Lancet dataset only reports colonisation of multi-drug-resistant organisms, not actual infections. They added that colonisation is a microbiological finding, but this does not imply clinical infection or treatment failure.

Also Read

AMR crisis India

India's alarming superbug surge poses global threat, warns Lancet study

childhood high blood pressure

Childhood hypertension has doubled globally in 20 years, Lancet warns

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

India saw over 1.7 mn deaths from PM2.5 pollution in 2022: Lancet report

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot

One person dies from extreme heat every minute worldwide: Lancet report

Heatwaves

Indians faced nearly 20 heatwave days in 2024 on average: Lancet report

 
Sources in the NCDC explained that these findings pertain to a highly specific group of patients who already have multiple comorbidities, frequent healthcare exposure and higher antibiotic use.
 
“They cannot be generalised to the broader Indian population or routine healthcare scenarios,” they added.
 
How does India compare with global drug-resistant infection rates? 
The NCDC experts added that certain comparisons drawn between India and countries with lower infectious disease burdens may not reflect contextual realities.
 
The Lancet study indicates that India recorded significantly lower prevalence of drug-resistant bacteria such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) at 1.4 per cent and vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE) at 7.4 per cent, in comparison to the US and parts of Europe, signalling the effectiveness of containment strategies for gram-positive infections in the country.
 
Does high colonisation translate to worse clinical outcomes? 
“The study does not report higher ERCP-associated infection or mortality risk among Indian patients, reinforcing that high colonisation rates do not necessarily translate into adverse clinical outcomes,” it added.
 
NCDC experts said that while antimicrobial resistance remains a global concern, the study should not be misrepresented as a marker of systemic failure. “The findings underscore the need for continued surveillance, infection control and stewardship, not alarmism,” they said.
 

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC quashes age, tenure norms for tribunals; calls for new oversight body

DPIIT

Centre's district-level playbook to steer business reforms in statespremium

BANKS, NBFC

NBFCs push for refinancing, tax reliefs at pre-Budget meeting with FMpremium

LS polls: Notice to YouTube channels under Information Technology Act

YouTube drives travel inspiration as 81% Indians plan to splurge: Report

scam, fraud, spam call

Trai directs financial entities to use '1600' number series from 2026

Topics : Industry News Lancet report Industry Report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Textile IndustryPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon