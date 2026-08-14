NCR developers seek project timeline relief from UP, Delhi, Haryana Reras

Delhi National Capital Region (NCR)-based realty developers have written to the Real Estate Regulatory Authorities (Reras) of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Haryana to allow timeline extensions for completion of registered real estate projects to counter any delays caused by the West Asia conflict. This comes after a Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) advisory to state Reras classified the West Asia conflict as a war for the purpose of invoking force majeure clauses. In its letter dated August 13, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (Credai NCR) has asked the Reras of Delhi, UP and the Panchkula wing of Haryana to swiftly implement the MoHUA advisory.

The advisory had recommended an automatic four-month extension of completion timelines for eligible and registered real estate projects following global supply chain disruptions triggered by tensions in West Asia.

The industry body's push follows recent orders passed by the Gurugram wing of Haryana Rera (HARERA Gurugram) and Rajasthan Rera indicating the same. Maharashtra Rera had announced a similar four-month extension for realty projects this week.

"Under HARERA Gurugram's order, any eligible project with a completion date, revised timeline, or extended deadline falling on or after February 28, 2026, automatically receives a four-month relief, without requiring promoters to file individual applications," Credai NCR stated in its representation.

The body argued that a unified regulatory approach across NCR would be critical for operational stability, ease of doing business and preventing procedural bottlenecks for both developers and homebuyers.

According to market watchers, developers have been accounting for a four- to six-month delay in project completion timelines, depending on the stage of construction and the availability of key materials and equipment.

Realtors added that there has been a 15-30 per cent rise in construction costs since the start of the conflict in February this year, with labour costs seeing a 15-20 per cent increase.

The cost of constructing buildings has also gone up due to increases in the prices of raw materials such as steel, cement, aluminium and fuel, as well as imported materials.

Welcoming the extension provided by several state Reras, Credai NCR President Vishal Gupta said that the move would substantially reduce procedural difficulties for eligible projects and provide much-needed certainty to the sector.

"The real estate sector has been facing significant challenges arising from disruptions in global supply chains and availability of construction materials. The MoHUA advisory to provide an automatic extension is a welcome and practical step," said Credai NCR Secretary Nikhil Hawelia.

The body added that it remains optimistic that the remaining regulatory authorities in Delhi, UP and Panchkula will soon align with the central advisory to bring cross-border consistency across the entire NCR region.