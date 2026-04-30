NEMBharat launches in Delhi-NCR with zero-commission ride model

Coming hot on the heels of government-backed ride-hailing app Bharat Taxi, a similar new service, NEMBharat, has been launched in the National Capital Region.

Unlike other ride-hailing companies in the market, which depend on either a commission-based or subscription-based model or a mix of both, NEMBharat is positioning itself as a zero-commission and zero-subscription model.

Speaking exclusively with Business Standard, Deepak Kumar Shah, director and chief executive officer of the company, said that the drivers will retain 100 per cent of the fare from every trip, not as a limited-period incentive, but as a permanent structural arrangement. On the other hand, he added, the company will generate revenue only by charging a variable convenience or booking fee from customers, which would be in the range of Re 1–Rs 12.

The company will operate on a prepaid ride-booking model, where customers would be required to pay the platform in advance to be able to book the ride. In case of cancellation from drivers, the company said a deduction of 25 per cent would be applied, and if the cancellation happens at the customer’s end, a 35 per cent deduction would apply.

According to Shah, the company differentiates itself from Bharat Taxi and other players based on the new model that it is bringing to the market. NEMBharat, which stands for National Economic Mobility for Bharat (India), was launched as the consumer-facing brand of homegrown mobility firm World Economic Mobility Limited.

Shah shared that NEMBharat has onboarded 830 vehicles for outstation travel and 180 vehicles for commute in Delhi. “So far, nearly 1,000 drivers and around 3,200 customers have registered on the platform,” he added.

For the new ride-hailing entrant, the Delhi-NCR launch marks the first phase of the company's planned expansion into other urban markets across India. The company said it plans to onboard a fleet size of 70,000 vehicles in Delhi-NCR alone by the end of this calendar year. Shah stated that the company will not collaborate with fleet-providing companies and will establish direct contact with its drivers.

As part of its rollout, the company also introduced a safety framework that includes mandatory KYC (Know Your Customer) verification of both drivers and passengers, SOS functionality, and a structured incident response mechanism.

“With NEMBharat, the objective is not just to create another ride-hailing service, but to demonstrate that a fair system for drivers also creates a better experience for passengers,” said Kanchi Sharma, chief operating officer of the company.