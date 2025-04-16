Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Net office leasing up 54% to 128 lakh sq ft in Jan-Mar across 7 cities: JLL

Net office leasing up 54% to 128 lakh sq ft in Jan-Mar across 7 cities: JLL

Gross leasing of office space increased 28 per cent in January-March this year at 19.46 million (194.6 lakh) square feet, the highest among all previous first quarters of any calendar year

office space

The seven cities are Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Apr 16 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The net leasing of office space rose 54 per cent year-on-year to 127.8 lakh square feet in January-March this year across seven major cities on higher demand for workspaces from corporates, according to JLL India.

Real estate consultant JLL said the net absorption is calculated as the new floor space occupied less floor space vacated. Floor space that is pre-committed is not considered to be absorbed until it is physically occupied.

Gross leasing of office space increased 28 per cent in January-March this year at 19.46 million (194.6 lakh) square feet, the highest among all previous first quarters of any calendar year.

 

Gross leasing refers to all lease transactions recorded during the period, including confirmed pre-commitments but does not include term renewals. Deals in the discussion stage are not included.

The seven cities are Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

