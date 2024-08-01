Nasscom urges govt to have simple and single interpretation on compliance

Indian IT services industry body, the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom), today criticised the government for not having a simple and single interpretation on compliances.

Nasscom was reacting to the Rs 32,400 crore goods and services tax (GST) demand from India’s second-largest IT services firm, Infosys.

“…reflects a lack of understanding of the industry's operating model. This is an industry-wide issue, and multiple companies are facing avoidable litigation, uncertainty, and concerns from investors and customers,” said the statement from Nasscom.

Nasscom explains that the issue at hand involves the applicability of GST through the reverse charge mechanism (RCM). The GST enforcement authorities have been issuing notices for remittance by the Indian head office to its foreign branches for cases where there is no service between the head office and the foreign branch for this RCM, ignoring that this is not a case of ‘import of service’ by the head office from the branch.