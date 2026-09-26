Saturday, September 26, 2026 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Next large investment should be in AI infrastructure, says Sitharaman

Next large investment should be in AI infrastructure, says Sitharaman

Sitharaman said India needs more investment in AI infrastructure and training to help businesses improve productivity

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during an event in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2026 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s next large investment should be in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, and the country should not stop investing in the sector despite calls from frontier-model firms to slow the development of models over fears that they may endanger humanity, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. 
“Investment in AI is definitely the next frontier. The AI infrastructure that we have or the AI infrastructure which we should have had, despite the call for slowing down the speed with which innovators are coming up in the AI field. I still think for India, we need a lot more investment towards bringing in that kind of hardware and teachers to institutions who have to constantly upgrade and keep imparting AI based knowledge,” she said at an event organised by IIT Madras in Bengaluru on Saturday. 
 
According to her, while Western countries have made considerable progress in AI, so has India. The country’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which form the backbone of the economy, want AI solutions to improve their productivity. 
“They are like a spectrum, making everything from pins to aircraft components. Are we there to give it to them? Are we there to give them such trainers who will help them to understand how AI can make them a better competitor than their peer groups from other countries. So, there is no way in which the call that is coming from the western world, which already have taken a big lead in AI, saying, don't go that fast, and put some brains out there.” 
Her comments come weeks after Dario Amodei, founder and chief executive officer of Anthropic, said frontier-model companies need to slow the pace at which they improve the capabilities of AI models as the risks of losing control of AI systems, misuse of AI for cyberattacks and bioterrorism, and catastrophic economic disruption continue to grow. 

Also Read

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, BRAND VISIBILITY

AI is shopping for you now. What does that mean for ecommerce in India?

OpenAi

OpenAI's models accessed US govt websites including US census and SEC data

CEA to the government V Anantha Nageswaran at an event organised by the Public Affairs Forum of India | Photo: X/ @PAFIIndia

CEA Nageswaran flags 3 near-term risks: US ties, energy, and AI gap

India GCC, global capability centres India, GCC closures, AI automation, IT services India, Nasscom GCC report, GCC layoffs, technology jobs India, artificial intelligence impact, enterprise AI, IT outsourcing, digital transformation, GCC strategy

Indian GCCs turn to AI upskilling, reskilling in bid to be 'future-proof'premium

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

UPI MDR decision purely professional, no external pressure: FM Sitharaman

The call was seconded by leading figures in the AI industry, including Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Satya Nadella and Demis Hassabis. 
Sitharaman also regretted a perception elsewhere that nothing happens in India when it comes to AI. 
“The measure is how many of them are listed on the boards of NSE and BSE. And right they are when they say India has missed the bus. That's because we don't have companies which have already gone to list themselves.” 
She explained that a listing brings its own advantages and that multiple listings send a signal that something meaningful is happening. But she also cautioned that innovative minds should not have to look for funding themselves, as the two activities are different. “They should have partners. And those partners should also think of not just initial stage or late stage funding, but contemplate will it be good to have them listed.”

More From This Section

A coal stockpile at a power plant in Tuticorin, India

Centre orders captive coal plants to run at full capacity from Oct 1

Housing

Housing sales fall 6% to 103K units across top 9 cities in Q3: PropEquity

Govt orders crackdown on nicotine pouches citing health concerns

Govt orders crackdown on nicotine pouches citing health concerns

Medical device manufacturing companies and private healthcare providers have backed TMR as a possible framework to address wide gaps between procurement costs and prices charged to consumers | Representative Image

Medtech firms, hospitals back TMR amid medical device mark-up debatepremium

Adani, Adani Group

Adani firm gets approval for ₹1.04 trillion Odisha data centre parkpremium

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Artificial intelligence Investment

Buzzing :

Asian Games 2026 LIVEAsian Games 2026 Medal TallyCJP on Gyanesh KumarNEET PG Result OutNSE Share PriceBank Bank strikeStock Market CrashNSE stock listingInsurance Stock Crash Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2026 | 6:15 PM IST