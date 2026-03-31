Novo Nordisk cuts Ozempic and Wegovy prices by up to 48% in India

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk on Monday announced a 36 per cent and 48 per cent price cut for its injectable semaglutide brands Ozempic and Wegovy, even as top officials told Business Standard that the company will not be undertaking any such steps for its oral semaglutide brand Rybelsus.

“It is basically in the injectable space where we have reduced the price because we have seen a good amount of acceptability and we would like to have this kind of a reach for far and wider patients,” Novo Nordisk India Managing Director (MD) Vikrant Shrortiya told Business Standard in a telephonic interaction.

As a result of the price cut, a 0.25 milligram (mg) dose of Ozempic and Wegovy will be available for a monthly price of Rs 5,660 from the earlier Rs 8,800 and Rs 10,848, respectively.

Ozempic is available in India in three dosage forms — 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, and 1 mg — which were earlier priced between Rs 8,800 and Rs 11,175. The drug will now be available for a price range of Rs 5,660 to Rs 9,100, an average drop of 23.8 per cent.

Similarly, Wegovy was available in the Indian market in five dosage forms for a price range of Rs 10,850 to Rs 16,400, which now drops to a range of Rs 5,660 to Rs 16,400. This is an average price reduction of 27 per cent.

While Ozempic is indicated for diabetes management, Wegovy is used for obesity and weight management.

The price reduction comes at a time when several Indian drugmakers have launched generic versions of semaglutide, dropping the cost of the drug by up to 90 per cent.

At least 17 generic versions of semaglutide have been launched in the Indian market till now in different delivery forms, including reusable pens, dose-specific vials, and oral tablets.

Novo’s price cut brings the cost of both drugs at par with generics launched by Sun Pharma, Natco Pharma, and Dr Reddy’s.

Sun Pharma launched Sematrinity (diabetes) in two forms at Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,200 per month, and Noveltreat (weight management) across five dosage forms, priced at Rs 3,600 to Rs 8,000 per month.

Similarly, Natco Pharma launched the pen-based version of its semaglutide generic at Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,500 per month. DRL too has introduced an injectable pen version named Obeda for diabetes only, priced at Rs 4,200 per month.

Shrortiya said that the move is aimed at making the therapy affordable for as many people with type 2 diabetes, overweight, and obesity in India as possible, and was being considered from before the patent expiry on March 20.

With India having a large population of obesity and diabetes, Shrortiya said that access will multiply by reducing prices.

“The price cut is a decision which takes months to gather once we have launched the drug. We did the research, listened to our customers, doctors, and patients, and realised that the price can be brought into a very acceptable range,” he added.