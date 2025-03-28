Friday, March 28, 2025 | 09:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NPPA revises ceiling prices for over 900 drug formulations from April 1

NPPA revises ceiling prices for over 900 drug formulations from April 1

With the changes, manufacturers will be allowed to increase the maximum retail price (MRP) of scheduled formulations on the basis of WPI without needing any prior approval from the government

The formulations in the new revised rate list include essential drugs such as antibiotics, antivirals, antimalarials, painkillers, and drugs for type 2 diabetes

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

The Department of Pharmaceuticals on Friday issued multiple orders revising ceiling prices for 906 scheduled drug formulations and 14 intravenous (IV) formulations in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), and revised retail prices of 80 new drug formulations.
 
The new rates are scheduled to come into effect from April 1.
 
The revision in ceiling and retail prices comes after the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) announced a 1.74 per cent increase in prices of drugs included in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), on the basis of changes in the wholesale price index (WPI).
 
“Based on the wholesale price index (WPI) data provided by the Office of the Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the annual change in the WPI works out as +1.74028 per cent during the calendar year 2024, over the corresponding period in 2023,” the drug pricing regulator had stated in an office memorandum dated March 26.
   
With the changes, manufacturers will be allowed to increase the maximum retail price (MRP) of scheduled formulations on the basis of WPI without needing any prior approval from the government in this regard.

The pharma pricing regulator, however, added that manufacturers not complying with the ceiling price would be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with interest under the provisions of the Drug Price Control Order, 2013.
 
The formulations in the new revised rate list include essential drugs such as antibiotics, antivirals, antimalarials, painkillers, and drugs for type 2 diabetes.
 
Commonly used antibiotic azithromycin will now have a ceiling price of Rs 11.87 and Rs 23.98 per tablet for its 250 milligram (mg) and 500 mg versions respectively, whereas antibacterial dry syrups having a formulation of amoxicillin and clavulanic acid will have a ceiling price of Rs 2.09 per millilitre (ml).
 
Antivirals such as acyclovir will have a ceiling price of Rs 7.74 and Rs 13.90 per tablet for its 200 mg and 400 mg dosages. Similarly, antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine will have a ceiling price of Rs 6.47 and Rs 14.04 per tablet for its 200 mg and 400 mg dosage versions respectively.
 
Painkiller drug diclofenac will now have a ceiling price of Rs 2.09 per tablet, whereas ibuprofen tablets will be priced at Rs 0.72 and Rs 1.22 per tablet for its 200 mg and 400 mg dosage versions respectively.
 
Combination of dapagliflozin, metformin hydrochloride (extended release), and glimepiride tablets for type 2 diabetes will be priced around Rs 12.74 per tablet.
 
The revision of ceiling prices is a routine exercise undertaken by the NPPA. The drug pricing regulator is vested with the responsibility of fixing and revising prices of pharmaceutical products, enforcing provisions of the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO), and monitoring the prices of both controlled and decontrolled drugs.
 

Topics : NPPA drugs Pharma

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

