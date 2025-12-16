Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Odisha unveils Pharma, MedTech Policy 2025, eyes ₹25,000 crore investment

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the new policy here at the Odisha Pharma Summit-2025 in the presence of Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain and senior government officers

Odisha’s Pharma Policy 2025 aims ₹25,000 crore investment by 2030. (Photo: X/Mohan Charan Majhi)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

The Odisha government on Tuesday unveiled Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Policy-2025, aiming to attract investment of ₹25,000 crore and create 1 lakh jobs by 2030.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the new policy here at the Odisha Pharma Summit-2025 in the presence of Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain and senior government officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Industries Department's Additional Chief Secretary Hemant Sharma said India imports about 85 per cent of medical devices from other countries, and there is a huge opportunity for this sector.

As a lot of units of pharmaceutical and medical devices are expected to come up in the next five years, Odisha must make an attempt to become a part of this endeavour, Sharma said.

 

Under the policy, the state offers a 50 per cent subsidy on concessional land cost for units employing more than 200 Odisha-domiciled skilled staff.

The government also offered a 30 per cent capital subsidy on eligible plant and machinery (disbursed up to 6 per cent per annum for 5 years), without any upper cap, while a 25 per cent subsidy (capped at ₹1 crore) will be given for dedicated power infrastructure, another official said.

The objective of the new policy is to fast-track Odisha as the eastern hub for pharmaceuticals and medical devices through investment, jobs, innovation and green manufacturing, he stated.

"The policy is expected to bring an investment of ₹25,000 crore and generate direct and indirect employment for 1 lakh individuals by 2030," he said.

MoUs worth ₹5,000 crore have been signed on Tuesday itself, the official said.

The policy also aims to attract investment and catalyse local entrepreneurship and MSME growth, while generating employment across skilled and semi-skilled segments.

Anchored in the state's Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR) 2022, which identifies pharmaceuticals, bulk drugs and medical devices as a thrust sector, the policy promotes infrastructure readiness, research excellence, industryacademia collaboration for skilling and a facilitative regulatory environment to enable inclusive and sustainable industrial development, another official said.

The state will set up an Odisha Pharma Park and an Odisha MedTech Park (over 200 acres each) as integrated, good manufacturing practices (GMP)-ready clusters, he said.

The policy combines land, finance, skilled workforce, regulatory facilitation and R&D support to attract anchor investments across active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), formulations, vaccines, diagnostics, imaging, implants and wearables positioning Odisha as a competitive, sustainable manufacturing and innovation destination.

It covers pharmaceuticals APIs, bulk drugs, formulations, vaccines, biologicals and biosimilars, veterinary drugs and animal vaccines, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics classified as drugs; and Medical Devices in-vitro diagnostics (IVD), implants, surgical consumables, instruments and apparatus, medical wearables, digital health devices and device software, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha economy Pharmaceutical companies National News

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

