Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Oil regulator cracks down on city gas firms; seeks uniform piped gas price

Oil regulator cracks down on city gas firms; seeks uniform piped gas price

PNGRB said APM gas is being supplied to CGD entities to fulfil the PNG (Domestic) and CNG (Transport) demand

LPG

"Such pricing practices may inadvertently facilitate the unauthorised use of subsidised administered price mechanism (APM) gas by commercial consumers, who may be misclassified as domestic consumers," the regulator said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil sector regulator PNGRB has ordered city gas retailers to charge a uniform price for natural gas they pipe to household kitchens for cooking purposes, regardless of consumption levels, as it looks to curb the tendency of companies to charge a higher rate beyond a usage threshold.

The government allocates natural gas priced at lower than market rates, called APM gas, to city gas retailers for sale to households as piped natural gas (PNG). Since the allocation is made by the government at sub-market price, the expectation is that the city gas retailers will pass on the benefit to users.

 

While gas meant for household kitchens is priced at lower than market rates, the same supplied to commercial establishments, like hotels, is to be priced at the market rate.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) in a notice said it has come to light that "certain city gas distribution (CGD) entities are implementing a telescopic pricing structure for piped natural gas (PNG) domestic consumers, wherein the per SCM (Standard Cubic Meter) price of natural gas escalates as consumption surpasses a predefined threshold".

Such a practice, the PNGRB said, is incorrect.

Also Read

apple, apple logo

Apple, Croma asked by consumer panel to refund customer's iPhone cost

PremiumHDFC Bank's Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan

HDFC Bank's loan growth will continue to improve going forward: CEO

PremiumJSW joint managing director and chief executive officer Jayant Acharya

Need to look at safeguard extension and rate levied: JSW's Jayant Acharya

real estate technology India, BIM construction India, 3D printing real estate, modular construction India, Mivan shuttering, green building India, construction tech capex, Signature Global, Rustomjee, Anarock

Signature Global to launch homes worth ₹6k cr in Gurugram: Chairman

Premiumbanking, fintech, artificial intelligence

Retail loan growth sluggish for private banks in Q1, festive demand eyed

"Such pricing practices may inadvertently facilitate the unauthorised use of subsidised administered price mechanism (APM) gas by commercial consumers, who may be misclassified as domestic consumers," the regulator said.

The regulator, however, did not name the CGD companies indulging in such practice.

PNGRB said APM gas is being supplied to CGD entities to fulfil the PNG (Domestic) and CNG (Transport) demand.

"This allocation is made at a concessional rate compared to market or spot LNG prices, with the objective of promoting the adoption of natural gas across domestic households and the transport sector."  Telescopic pricing structure for PNG "may inadvertently facilitate the unauthorised use of subsidised APM gas by commercial consumers who may be misclassified as domestic consumers", it said.

"Additionally, genuine domestic consumers with higher consumption levels may be unfairly subjected to elevated charges, despite natural gas being supplied to CGD entities at a uniform APM rate," it added.

The regulator said that to uphold the principles of equity and transparency, CGD entities should undertake a thorough review of consumption patterns and investigate anomalous cases, where domestic consumers exhibit significantly higher usage relative to the industry average.

"Based on the findings, suitable corrective measures be instituted as per the regulations on the subject. PNG (Domestic kitchen usage) should be supplied at a uniform rate to all domestic household consumers, irrespective of their daily consumption levels," PNGRB added.

Just like piped natural gas, differential pricing exists even in LPG prices.

Households buy 14.2-kg cylinders at subsidised rates while commercial establishments, like hotels and restaurants, are to use market-priced 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders. But diversion of domestic LPG to commercial establishments has been a rampant practice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Weight loss drugs, Wegovy, Ozempic, Zepbound, and Mounjaro

CDMOs gear up for peptide boom amid rising demand for weight-loss drugs

Tea, tea culture

Berries, blooms: Manipur startups venture beyond caffeinated drinks

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Over 81K jobs created in Uttarakhand through ₹1 trillion investments: Shah

Jitendra Singh

Around 76,000 Indian startups are women-led: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Kazipet rail coach factory to start production in 2026: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Topics : gas pricing Natural gas price LPG cylinder price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon