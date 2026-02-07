Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 08:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Oil theft detected from IOC pipeline in Rajasthan's Beawar: Officials

Oil theft detected from IOC pipeline in Rajasthan's Beawar: Officials

According to officials, the method used for the theft appeared to be well planned, raising suspicion about the involvement of an organised gang

Indian Oil Corporation

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A case of oil theft has come to light in Rajasthan's Beawar district, where miscreants allegedly punctured an Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) pipeline and siphoned off fuel by laying an illegal parallel line, officials said on Saturday.

The incident was detected near Lalpura Ghata in the Sendra area after IOC's technical monitoring system flagged irregularities, Beawar SP Ratan Singh said.

Police have registered a case, and a search for the accused is underway, he said.

Subsequently, the inspection found an unauthorised valve fitted on the pipeline along with a parallel line of about 120 metres laid to steal oil over a prolonged period, he said.

 

According to officials, the method used for the theft appeared to be well planned, raising suspicion about the involvement of an organised gang.

Also Read

Liquor

Pernod Ricard launches inquiry after raid on its warehouse in Rajasthan

Hiring, artificial intelligence, Engineers, engineers unemployment

Rajasthan govt's self-employment scheme drew 5K applications in 10 dayspremium

MSME

Applications for 3 policies go online to help entrepreneurs in Rajasthanpremium

oil refiners

Oil holds near six-month high as investors track US-Iran tensions

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

BPCL seeks $10-12 per barrel discount on Venezuelan crude for viability

After the detection, the IOC's technical team reached the site and began repair work by securing the punctured section of the pipeline with clamps, they said.

Senior IOC officials, including the chief operations manager and other technical staff, were present during the inspection and repair work, officials said.

Police from Sendra station have inspected the site and initiated an investigation to identify those involved and trace the network behind the illegal activity. Preliminary findings suggest that the theft may have been going on for a considerable time, they said.

Officials said strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, nirmala sithraman in parliament

India-US interim trade pact to help MSMEs join global value chains: FM

Alcohol, Alcoholic drinks, booze, spirits, whiskey

India-US trade pact brings lower or zero duty on US wines, spirits

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maha Govt signs MoUs worth ₹10,880 cr for multiple Vidarbha projects

Ashwini Vaishnaw

India-US trade framework includes electronics, IP discussions: Vaishnaw

Foreign portfolio investors, FPI, Investors

India-US interim trade pact framework boosts investor confidence: India Inc

Topics : oil rajasthan Indian Oil Corporation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance