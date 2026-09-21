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ONGC strikes gas in Mahanadi offshore, first under Samudra Manthan drive

ONGC's deepwater well, located about 43 km off Konark, is flowing gas with encouraging reservoir pressure, with further appraisal needed to assess commercial viability

ONGC

Shubhangi Mathur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 8:20 PM IST

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State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) announced that it has made a gas discovery at a deepwater well in the Mahanadi Offshore Basin, off the Odisha coast. This was the first well drilled by the company in the basin under the government’s Samudra Manthan initiative, the national offshore exploration mission.
 
ONGC said it made the discovery on September 18 at the MN-DW18-1-H-D well, which was drilled to a target depth of 1,623 metres. Gas was encountered at an interval of 1,441-1,452 metres. The proximity of the well to the coast, about 43 km off Konark, could help facilitate early monetisation if the discovery is found to be commercially viable, subject to further appraisal and evaluation, ONGC said.
  
“The well is flowing gas with encouraging flow and reservoir pressure for the last three days. The discovery strengthens ONGC’s deepwater exploration programme and India’s efforts to expand its indigenous hydrocarbon resource base. This find, along with other discoveries in the area, can be a candidate for development through shared facilities enabled by the PNG Rules, 2025, bringing deepwater resources onstream,” said ONGC.
 
The gas discovery comes as the government seeks to increase domestic exploration and production, particularly in offshore and deepwater areas. The government had launched the Rs 84,000 crore Samudra Manthan initiative in July to support exploration in India's offshore areas by reducing drilling costs and exploration risks.
 

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Topics : ONGC Mahanadi basin oil and gas exploration

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 8:20 PM IST