ONGC to spend ₹1 trillion on deepwater exploration, drill 87 wells

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd plans to spend ₹1 lakh crore on deepwater exploration activities in the next five years, targeting the drilling of 87 wells during the period, the company’s management said on Monday.

India’s largest upstream firm plans to drill eight deep and ultra-deepwater wells in the current financial year (FY27), followed by 10 wells in FY28, 20 wells in FY29, 22 wells in FY30 and 27 wells in FY31, as the government recently approved a fiscal allocation of ₹84,084 crore under the Samudra Manthan programme.

The management, however, did not clarify whether the investment of ₹20,000 crore per year would be entirely funded by the company or would also include the government’s share.