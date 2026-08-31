Monday, August 31, 2026 | 10:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Lionel Messi RetirementSeptember Tax CalendarHDFC BankZomato LayoffsNepal FloodsFMCG StocksH-1B grace periodNifty Media IndexPixel 11 Pro XL Review
Home / Industry / News / ONGC to spend ₹1 trillion on deepwater exploration, drill 87 wells

ONGC to spend ₹1 trillion on deepwater exploration, drill 87 wells

State-run explorer plans to drill 87 deep and ultra-deepwater wells over five years as it seeks to arrest declining domestic crude oil and natural gas production

ONGC

(Photo: Reuters)

Shubhangi Mathur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd plans to spend ₹1 lakh crore on deepwater exploration activities in the next five years, targeting the drilling of 87 wells during the period, the company’s management said on Monday.
 
India’s largest upstream firm plans to drill eight deep and ultra-deepwater wells in the current financial year (FY27), followed by 10 wells in FY28, 20 wells in FY29, 22 wells in FY30 and 27 wells in FY31, as the government recently approved a fiscal allocation of ₹84,084 crore under the Samudra Manthan programme.
 
The management, however, did not clarify whether the investment of ₹20,000 crore per year would be entirely funded by the company or would also include the government’s share.
  
ONGC Chairman A K Singh highlighted that India urgently requires a discovery to arrest the declining domestic output of crude oil and natural gas. ONGC has engaged global energy giant BP as a technical service provider (TSP) in its Mumbai High field and western offshore blocks to boost output.
 
ONGC’s Krishna Godavari basin, or KG 98/2, crude oil production has declined to 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) currently, against an estimated peak production target of 35,000 bpd, said Singh.

Also Read

capex

Govt meets 37% of FY27 capex target as April-July spending jumps 30%

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

Maruti raises FY27-31 capex target to ₹77,500 crore for expansion, R&D

Maruti Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki share price, Nifty Auto, passenger vehicle sales, PV growth, SUV demand, entry-level cars, auto stocks, Kharkhoda plant, market share gains, Goldman Sachs, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama Research, rural demand, El Nino impact, aut

Maruti Suzuki raises five-year capex plan to ₹77,500 crore till FY31

ONGC

ONGC explores drillship buy for deepwater capacity under Samudra Manthan

Venezuela oil field

US govt to take 35% stake in Venezuelan mogul Betancourt's oil venture

 
The company plans capital expenditure of ₹30,000 crore for 2026-27 (FY27), compared with ₹35,878 crore spent last year.
 
ONGC is also in the advanced stages of setting up its trading company either in Dubai or Singapore, which is expected by the end of the current year, the chairman added.
 
ONGC’s overseas arm, ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), is in talks with US authorities to gain operatorship of its two assets in Venezuela and expects a decision on the same in three months. OVL received the required approval from the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to operate in Venezuela in July 2026.
 
 

More From This Section

Gautam Adani

Adani calls for wider credit framework to assess infrastructure platforms

Rudra Chatterjee

Makaibari unveils Collective model for Darjeeling's small tea growers

Job postings

Services sector growth broadens in June; real estate leads with 24.7%

hotels

BRICS Summit tariff spike underscores shortage of 200,000 branded rooms

Semiconductor

Semicon 2.0 may catalyse over ₹5 trn investment in chip ecosystem: IESA

Topics : ONGC Venezuela Capex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 9:59 PM IST