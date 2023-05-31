close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IT sector growth to slow down further in FY24, hiring to be low: Icra

It has maintained its stable outlook for companies in the sector, which is generally known to have the best quality on leverage positions

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 7:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian IT companies revenue growth will slow down further to mid-single digits amid intensifying headwinds for the nearly USD 250 billion dollar sector, domestic rating agency Icra said on Wednesday.

The continuing uncertainties are set to take their toll on hiring, and companies are expected to keep employee addition at "low levels" in the near term, the rating agency said, adding that the net addition is negative in the last two-quarters of FY23.

As per industry lobby grouping Nasscom's report published in March, the sector's growth slowed down to 8.4 per cent in FY23 from over 15 per cent in the previous fiscal.

"Despite a strong order book and deal pipelines of Indian IT services companies, Icra expects the revenue growth to remain subdued in mid-single digits in USD terms in FY2024," the agency said.

It has maintained its stable outlook for companies in the sector, which is generally known to have the best quality on leverage positions.

The agency said the growth momentum witnessed a slowdown in the last two quarters due to macroeconomic headwinds in the US and Europe, which together account for up to 90 per cent of the industry's revenues.

Also Read

Hiring resumes in Indian IT sector after months-long slowdown amid layoffs

Going slow: Infosys, Wipro keep Class of 2023 waiting for campus hiring

Icra downgrades SPCPL's rating to BBB+ on delay in securing working capital

As the race for AI domination intensifies, Apple looks for talent

Bucking the trend, IT companies in India to increase hiring in 2023: Survey

ONDC to launch new incentive scheme on June 1, caps discounts at Rs 100

MeitY launches pilot project to make India global hub of electronics repair

GE eyes India boost as foreign travel spurs demand for bigger planes

Thermal plants capacity utilisation may to improve to 65.1% in FY24: Icra

Key infrastructure sector growth slows down to 6-month low of 3.5% in April

On a sectoral basis, growth from the banking, financial services and insurance segment, which contributes nearly a third of the overall revenues, tapered more than other segments because of the crisis in American banks, it said.

There are delays in decision-making by customers, as visible from the slowdown in the conversion of deals to revenues to some extent, it added.

On the profitability front, Icra said companies in its sample set witnessed a 1.90 per cent narrowing in the operating profit margins to 22.9 per cent in FY23 and added that it expects the number to remain steady despite the slowdown in revenue growth.

From an employee addition perspective, the top five companies in the sector added 83,906 people in FY23 compared to 2.73 lakh in FY22.

Hiring will "remain at low levels in the near term till the macroeconomic uncertainty continues", the agency added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IT sector ICRA Hiring

First Published: May 31 2023 | 7:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MeitY launches pilot project to make India global hub of electronics repair

PLI, Product-linked scheme, electronics, manufactuing, jobs, companies, research, mobile, smartphone, employment, tech
2 min read

Mkts dip ahead of vote on US debt ceiling, benchmark indices shed 0.5% each

Markets, market, slump, slowdown, correction
3 min read

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

GE eyes India boost as foreign travel spurs demand for bigger planes

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon
3 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Most Popular

Vedanta-Foxconn chip venture application for India funding to be rejected

Anil Agarwal
3 min read

GDP growth at 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in full FY23; construction, agri surprise

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, NMDC, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, PTC Inds

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

stock markets
1 min read

Govt's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% of GDP for FY23, meets target

Fiscal Deficit
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon