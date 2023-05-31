ONDC to launch new incentive scheme on June 1, caps discounts at Rs 100



The Open Network for Digital Commerce, in a notification issued to its partners, said a new structure called Incentive Scheme 2.0 will come into effect from June 1 to replace the one introduced on January 30 this year. The new scheme will continue for about a month to end on June 28, said the notification seen by 'Business Standard'. ONDC, the government-backed open e-commerce network, has revamped its incentive scheme for buyers and sellers, changing its strategy of using discounts to get customers.



To be eligible for ONDC incentives, food and beverage orders must have a minimum value of Rs 200. For all other categories, the threshold is Rs 300 and includes shipping charges. A buyer is eligible for incentives for a maximum of five transactions per month. The new scheme caps the maximum discount at Rs 100 per order, compared to the earlier limit of Rs 125.



ONDC is a non-profit platform set up by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as an alternative for online shopping. The network is not an app but a facilitative platform designed to “revolutionise” digital commerce. The new structure is expected to slow down discount orders flooding the platform.

Several analysts, however, have since emphasized that the discounts and low commissions were not sustainable. Analysts at JM Financial claimed that “ONDC in its current shape and form is nowhere close to shaking up the online food-tech industry.” ONDC offers cheaper food items than online delivery leaders Swiggy and Zomato. ONDC was touted to disrupt the food delivery market.



ONDC’s order value has come down to roughly 9,000 orders a day from an all-time high of over 25,000 in May due to tweaks in the incentive structure, the notification revealed. Brokerage firms Motilal Oswal and Jefferies echoed a similar analysis, stating that once ONDC withdraws its discounts and commission schemes, order volumes would take a hit.