Parliamentary committee asks govt to remove solar power constraints

Parliamentary committee asks govt to remove solar power constraints

The panel, headed by chairperson Shrirang Appa Barne, has also asked the government to address the slow pace of implementation of solar sector schemes, and work out a PLI scheme

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects

Parliamentary panel urges faster reforms in the solar sector, calling for solutions to land, storage, manufacturing and connectivity hurdles to meet India’s 2030 renewable targets (Image: Bloomberg)

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy has asked the government to remove constraints in the development of the solar power sector, including delays in land acquisition and connectivity approvals, as well as the lack of storage facilities and domestic manufacturing.
 
The panel, headed by chairperson Shrirang Appa Barne, has also asked the government to address the slow pace of implementation of solar sector schemes, and work out a PLI scheme for manufacturing solar ingots and wafers.
 
The committee, in its report presented to the Lok Sabha today, appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and the Ministry of Power for achieving the "Panchamrit" goal of 50 per cent installation of power capacity from non-fossil sources in June 2025.
   
“The committee has desired that MNRE and other stakeholders diligently follow the planned roadmap to remove constraints in the development of the solar sector, including delays in land acquisition and connectivity approvals, as well as the lack of storage facilities and domestic manufacturing, so that the target of developing 292 GW of solar capacity by 2030 can be achieved on time,” the panel said.
 
The report on "Performance Evaluation of Solar Power Projects in the Country" said MNRE and other central agencies should promote the development of solar energy in areas with low solar capacity relative to potential.
 
“With regard to the slow progress of solar-related schemes of MNRE, including Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, PM-KUSUM and the scheme related to the development of solar parks, the committee has recommended close coordination with states and solar project developers for identifying and resolving issues on time,” the report said.
 
The panel has also asked the government to formulate a dedicated scheme or programme to encourage domestic manufacturing of polysilicon, ingots and wafers, and solar glass, on the lines of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for High Efficiency Solar Photovoltaic Modules, which has boosted module production.

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

