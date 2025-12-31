PE-VC investment in India steady at $33 bn in 2025 as mega deals slip

How did mega deals perform in 2025 compared with 2024?

Mega deals in India, funding rounds of $100 million or more, fell 9.2 per cent in 2025, with 69 deals totalling $21.3 billion, down from 76 deals worth $21.6 billion in 2024. The largest private equity and venture capital investment in 2025 was the $1.6 billion funding of Haldiram Snacks by Temasek, Alpha Wave Global, and other investors. That was followed by TCS HyperVault’s $1 billion raise from TPG, and a $1 billion buyout of housing finance firm Sammaan Capital by Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Co.

Other top deals included Warburg Pincus and ADIA’s $862 million investment in IDFC First Bank and Blackstone’s $704 million preferential share purchase in Federal Bank.

How many new unicorns did India add in 2025?

India added six new unicorns in 2025, venture-backed startups valued at $1 billion or more, up from five in 2024. Investment in these high-value startups remained largely unchanged, with $4.12 billion flowing into Indian unicorns during the year, roughly matching 2024 levels.

Which sectors led PE-VC investment in India in 2025?

IT and ITeS companies accounted for $13.1 billion of the total PE-VC investment in 2025. This was an increase of 15 per cent compared with 2024, which saw $11.4 billion invested. The $600 million secondary investment in fintech firm PhonePe by General Atlantic topped the tech investments table. This was followed by the $450 million investment led by California Public Employees’ Retirement System in quick commerce provider Zepto.

The BFSI industry attracted $5.4 billion during 2025, a 23 per cent increase from the $4.4 billion raised during the previous year. The sector accounted for three of the top five PE-VC investments during 2025, starting with the $1 billion control transaction in Sammaan Capital, followed by investments in IDFC First Bank ($862 million) and Federal Bank ($704 million).

Why did manufacturing overtake healthcare in deal value?

Manufacturing companies attracted $3.2 billion in 2025, an 18 per cent increase from $2.7 billion in 2024. This growth helped the sector overtake healthcare to claim the third spot in investment rankings.