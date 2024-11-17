Pharma industry expo to be held in Greater Noida from November 26-28

Business Standard
The expo will showcase over 10,000 products, offering a unique space for collaboration and innovation in the pharma industry, said a release from the organiser Informa Markets in India

The 17th edition of the CPHI and PMEC expo showcasing the pharmaceutical industry's modernisation, innovation and sustainability will be held from November 26 to 28 in Greater Noida.

The expo will this year offer a pivotal marketplace for over 2,000 exhibitors to engage with anticipated participation from countries, including the US, UAE, South Korea, Japan, Egypt, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Italy, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Iran, and the United Kingdom.

The expo will showcase over 10,000 products, offering a unique space for collaboration and innovation in the pharma industry, said a release from the organiser Informa Markets in India.

The noteworthy exhibitors include Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Glenmark Lifesciences Ltd, Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Hetero Labs Limited, Lupin Ltd, Signet Excipients Pvt. Ltd, MSN Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, Sekhmet Pharmaventures Pvt. Ltd, Tirupati Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd, Merck Life Science Pvt. Ltd. and many others, the statement said.

 

Among PMEC exhibitors are ACG, Accupack Engineering, Ace Technologies, Avish Machines, Bowman and Archer Pharma Machines, Cadmach Machinery, CAM PAK India, Fette India, IMA Industria Macchine, Parle Global Technologies, Snowbell Machines, and Truking Technology which will showcase cutting-edge equipment for pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Highlighting the significance of this year's CPHI and PMEC India Expo, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, "India's pharmaceutical industry, currently ranked third globally by production volume, has evolved into a thriving sector with a CAGR of 9.43 per cent over the past nine years. Known for delivering high-quality, affordable medicines, India has earned its reputation as the 'Pharmacy of the World'."  He said the ministry's 'Strengthening of Pharmaceutical Industry (SPI)' initiative, backed by Rs 500 crore (USD 60.9 million) provides vital support to enhance productivity, quality and sustainability across pharma clusters and MSMEs nationwide, he said.

"Over the last 16 years, CPHI and PMEC India Expo has mirrored the industry's vision and growth. Now, as a key part of the world's largest global pharmaceutical community, it has transformed from a trade show into a robust platform for expanding business opportunities and delivering real-time industry insights, positioning us at the forefront of global pharmaceutical advancements," he added.

