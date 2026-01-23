PIDF's likely completion to cause minor topline dent for fintechs

Paytm’s stock declined 9.53 per cent to ₹1,140.75 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday.

“In the scenario that the current scheme is not extended or replaced, we expect to significantly offset the impact over time through a combination of higher revenues and more targeted sales efforts,” Paytm said in a statement.

One97 Communications, the operator of the Paytm brand, said it received ₹128 crore in the first half of the financial year 2025-26 (H1 FY26) from the scheme.

Paytm’s total payments revenue during H1 FY26 was recorded at ₹2,190 crore.

Bengaluru-based fintech PhonePe, in its updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), said the firm received ₹167.4 crore from the scheme in H1 FY26.

In the case of PhonePe, the PIDF incentive was 5.2 per cent of its total revenue from payments. The company earned ₹3,238.3 crore during H1 FY26.

The PIDF scheme was rolled out to encourage deployment of payments acceptance infrastructure in Tier-III to Tier-VI locations, northeastern states of the country and Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had extended the scheme by two years in 2023, and it was valid till December 2025. In November 2023, the total corpus of the scheme was valued at ₹1,026.37 crore.

The scheme was originally launched in 2021.

At present, the banking regulator has not notified any extension or replacement of the scheme.