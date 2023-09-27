close
Sensex (-0.22%)
65801.26 -144.21
Nifty (0.10%)
19628.25 + 19.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.18%)
5824.25 + 10.55
Nifty Midcap (0.14%)
40526.65 + 56.55
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44381.30 -84.55
Heatmap

Notice period only justified if airline invested in training: Air India CEO

The comment comes at a time when India's youngest carrier Akasa Air has taken legal action against its 43 former Boeing 737 pilots who resigned without serving the notice period of six months

Campbell Wilson

Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD of Air India

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 11:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Air India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson has said that notice period and employment bonds for pilots were justified only when an airline has spent time and resources to train its pilots for a specific aircraft, The Economic Times (ET) has reported.

Wilson told the newspaper that if an airline has invested in training people, then it's a common practice for organisations to enforce a notice period. However, this is entirely different from when the pilot has been already trained by someone else and an airline picks them up without having to make any investments towards training them, Wilson told ET when asked if a notice period is justified for pilots.

Wilson's comment comes at a time when India's youngest carrier Akasa Air, has taken legal action against its 43 former Boeing 737 pilots who resigned without serving the notice period of six months. Moreover, many of these 43 pilots have joined Air India Express, the low-cost subsidiary of Air India, which operates similar types of aircraft, ET reported.

Akasa has said that it had gone through financial and reputational loss because of the sudden resignations of the pilots and the airline has sought a compensation of Rs 21 crore from each pilot, the ET report said.

Most of the 43 pilots who left Akasa worked with Jet Airways or SpiceJet in the past and were already trained in flying the Boeing 737 aircraft. However, these pilots had to go through an operator conversion course, which includes ground classes and a proficiency check, which evaluates pilots' ability to carry out normal, abnormal, and emergency procedures in real-time situations in a simulator, the ET report added.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the Delhi High Court categorically denied that the petitioner (Akasa Air) provided any documents or reasons to it (the respondent) in respect of flight cancellations because of the pilot resignations. This is in contrast to Akasa Air's statement in the high court on Tuesday that more than 1,000 flights were cancelled from August 1 to September 19 due to the abrupt resignations of 43 pilots.

Also Read

Akasa Air says no significant impact of delay in Boeing 737 delivery

Adequately funded to place three-digit aircraft order this year: Akasa CEO

Sachin Pilot may launch his 'Pragatisheel Congress' on June 11: Report

Standard Chartered, Akasa Air close operating lease of Boeing 737 Max 8

Akasa Air files court case against 40 pilots for not serving notice period

Glenmark announces license agreements for Winlevi in Europe and S Africa

Aditya Birla Fashion acquires 51% stake in TCNS Clothing, becomes promoter

Infosys to begin fresh appraisal cycle; last year hikes still pending

This Gulf fund is considering additional investments of $600 mn in RRVL

Adani Ports offers to buy back $195 mn of its 2024 dollar bond at discount

Topics : Akasa Air Air India air india express Vistara Airline Boeing 737 BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVedanta Share PriceStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 September 27 ScheduleByju's Lay off 4,000 EmployeesGold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon