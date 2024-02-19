Pinaka launchers to missiles, Pune adds to defence industry lineup

Defence parts maker Nibe is in talks with US small arms firm Sig Sauer for setting up a production line for supplying to the Indian Army | Photo: Nibe

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt inaugurated a production facility for a defence component manufacturer called Nibe in Pune on Monday.

This 250,000 square feet shop floor will produce components for a new generation of Indian weaponry — Pinaka rocket launchers and medium range surface-to-air missiles (MR-SAMs).

These new weapons systems have been designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), with large private companies such as the Tata Group, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and the Kalyani Group as production partners.

Each of these big manufacturers co-opted dozens of smaller firms to feed into the final production line.