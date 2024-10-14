Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Real estate transactions fall by 71% in 2024Q3; what's driving the decline?

Real estate transactions fall by 71% in 2024Q3; what's driving the decline?

The sharp fall in transaction value can be attributed to the absence of large-scale deals, said the Grant Thornton report

real estate

The sharp fall in real estate transaction value can be attributed to the absence of large-scale deals. | Representational

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The real estate sector experienced a substantial drop in transactions during the third quarter of 2024, with a 71 per cent sequential decrease and a 41 per cent annual fall, amounting to $452 million, according to a report by Grant Thornton.

Lack of major deals behind fall

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The sharp fall in transaction value can be attributed to the absence of large-scale deals, in contrast to the same quarter last year when just four major deals made up 85 per cent of the total value.

However, the number of deals saw a slight 5 per cent rise compared to the previous quarter and a 54 per cent increase year-on-year. The report covered mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as well as private equity investments. Including IPOs and qualified institutional placements (QIPs), total activity for the quarter reached $1.4 billion.
 
Despite the overall decline, there was a slight uptick in activity towards the end of the quarter, suggesting a possible resurgence in momentum as the year progresses, added the Grant Thornton report.

Private equity dominates deals

More From This Section

Baggage, Bags, luggage

Organised luggage makers' revenue growth may fall 8-10% in FY25: CRISIL

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

PLI for transmission equipment manufacturing can be explored: Power secy

white goods, ac, led, fridge, air conditioners

Voltas among 38 applicants in PLI scheme's 3rd round for white goods

diamonds, diamond industry

GJEPC urges govt to lay rules for disclosure of natural, lab-grown diamonds

PremiumA real estate hotspot: Everybody wants a 'piece' on Dwarka Expressway

A real estate hotspot: Everybody wants a 'piece' on Dwarka Expressway


Private equity deals dominated the quarter, with $401 million generated from 12 transactions. While this represents a decrease compared to the previous quarter, it still surpasses deal values seen in Q1 and the same period last year. One of the largest transactions involved Singapore’s Keppel Corp acquiring One Paramount from RMZ Corp in Chennai.

M&A activity during the quarter reached $51 million, with domestic consolidations continuing to play a key role. The report highlighted three inbound deals in property development and two outbound deals in student housing and online rental platforms.

The report also noted a shift in investment focus towards warehouses, logistics parks, and student rentals, with increasing interest in real estate technology companies. For instance, the Lodha Group completed five acquisitions worth $40 million in this sector.

Commercial development accounted for 60 per cent of the total deal value, contributing $386 million.

Also Read

real estate

Equity investments in Indian real estate up 46% to $8.9 bn in Jan-Sep: CBRE

rent, real estate

ATS Homekraft sells 340 flats on Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram for Rs 825 cr

Hostel

Indian hostel chains aim for global expansion amid rise of digital nomadism

construction labour worker

Realty projects worth Rs 7,200 crore get Uttar Pradesh govt approval

Q2 earnings, Q2 results

Sobha Q2 sales bookings fall 32% to Rs 1,178 cr despite strong demand

Topics : Private Equity Real Estate heavy investments mergers and acquisitions property market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon