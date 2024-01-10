Sensex (    %)
                        
PM GatiShakti helping in better planning of infrastructure projects: Goyal

Interconnectivity of data layers is helping in better planning, monitoring, and implementation of infrastructure projects through PM GatiShakti

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the interconnectivity of data layers is helping in better planning, monitoring, and implementation of infrastructure projects through PM GatiShakti.
Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Gandhinagar, the minister said that delayed infrastructure projects lead to cost overruns, affecting citizens' finances.
He noted the significant contribution of PM GatiShakti for faster, more efficient, and cost-effective infrastructure development to deliver maximum benefits to citizens.
The PM GatiShakti initiative was launched to develop an integrated infrastructure to reduce logistics costs.
Citing the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project, Goyal highlighted the immense benefit that the PM GatiShakti initiative has brought to the efficient planning of large-scale infrastructure development projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

