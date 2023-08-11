Confirmation

PMI Electro aims to reduce costs by 30%, boost turnover to Rs 1,200 cr

To meet burgeoning demand targets, the company is banking on its Pune plant, which is set to commence operations by FY25

e-bus, Electric bus

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 6:22 PM IST
PMI Electro Mobility, India's leading electric bus (e-bus) manufacturer, is harnessing its core expertise in data and technology to reduce the cost of its vehicles by 25 to 30 per cent. Simultaneously, the company is looking to double its turnover to Rs 1,200 crore by 2025, up from an expected Rs 600 crore in the financial year 2023 (FY23).

"We have made substantial investments in our Research and Development (R&D), and our aim is to leverage that to increase our indigenous raw material production, which would help us cut costs and enhance our revenue," says Aanchal Jain, chief executive officer of PMI Electro Mobility. Jain is optimistic that the company's current order book, which includes 2,500 e-buses, will help them achieve this goal.

The company is currently developing new models of e-buses and strengthening its battery production unit. At present, PMI Electro Mobility offers three types of buses — 12 meter, 9 meter, and 7 meter, with ranges of 180 km, 150 km, and 80 km, respectively.

Further, PMI is exploring the potential for hydrogen-powered buses. "We try to align with market demands, and if the demand arises for this, we will be prepared," Jain notes.

The cost of the battery in an e-bus accounts for 50 to 60 per cent of the total vehicle cost. To tackle this, Jain intends to make battery production as indigenous as possible at the company's in-house assembly factory in Dharuhera.

Jain also believes that the rise in indigenous cell manufacturing by various companies will further reduce costs.

PMI Electro Mobility's growth prospects are supported by the Centre's plan to deploy 50,000 e-buses under the National Electric Bus Programme. Currently, PMI's share in the total e-buses sales stands at 24 per cent of the 4,933 e-buses sold in the country since 2017.

In order to meet the burgeoning demand, the company is relying on its Pune plant, which is scheduled to commence operations by FY25. The new facility will significantly enhance PMI's production capacity, allowing them to manufacture 6,000 electric vehicles annually. In comparison, their existing facility in Dharuhera (Haryana) currently produces around 2,500 e-buses per year.

To fund its expansion and operational targets, PMI is planning to raise Rs 500 crore within the next two years, according to Jain. In July, PMI also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with REC, securing Rs 480 crore in financial assistance in the form of debt.

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 6:21 PM IST

