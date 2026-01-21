AI regulation in India should follow risk-based approach: Trai chairman

India’s telecom regulator has sought a risk-based approach to the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI), under which only high-risk use cases should be brought under the regulatory purview.

What kind of AI regulation framework is Trai advocating?

Speaking at a pre-summit event for the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said that low-risk applications that impact users should be kept under self-regulation.

How can AI directly benefit telecom consumers?

The chairman highlighted that the most immediate benefit for consumers through AI deployment was securing networks against fraud and unsolicited communications. Lahoti pointed out that AI was now a “foundational capability” for detection systems that shield users from intrusive messages.

The technology allows for “predictive and self-healing network operations”, moving away from reactive models to identify anomalies such as frequent IMEI changes or suspicious call patterns before they impact users.

What role do regulatory sandboxes play in emerging technologies?

He also added that the Indian market has championed the use of regulatory sandboxes to test emerging technologies such as 5G, 6G and the Internet of Things (IoT) in live environments.

“The regulatory sandbox tests new regulatory technologies in a controlled environment,” Lahoti said, referring to recommendations first discussed in April 2024 to help start-ups and service providers validate business models before a full market rollout.

What concerns did Trai flag around AI-driven automation?

The Trai chairman, however, cautioned against growing reliance on AI-driven automation, which raises concerns around transparency, accountability and human oversight, especially as algorithmic decisions increasingly affect millions of users. He added that telecom is a vital public service and, therefore, “public trust must remain at the core of AI deployment”.

Why is AI becoming essential for India’s telecom sector?

With India’s telecom sector managing one of the largest subscriber populations in the world, the chairman noted that AI-driven automation has become essential for handling the scale and complexity of modern systems. He highlighted that the value of AI lies in its ability to streamline operations rather than simply increase capacity.

“Artificial intelligence isn’t just about raw power; it’s really about efficiency,” Lahoti explained, noting that the technology is being used for critical tasks such as network performance optimisation and real-time load balancing.

How is India engaging on global AI standards?

Lahoti also touched upon India’s role in shaping global standards, noting ongoing collaboration with international bodies such as the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the United Nations to establish ethical AI guidelines. He stressed that AI applications must be guided by principles of transparency, accountability and fairness.