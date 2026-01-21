Telangana sets $25 billion investment goal under new life sciences policy

Telangana aims to attract $25 billion in investments, generating five lakh jobs in the life sciences sector by 2030, according to the "Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026-30".

The policy was unveiled on the sidelines of the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, a press release said on Wednesday. According to the policy, Telangana aims to become one of the world's top three life sciences clusters.

Accounting for about one-third of global vaccine production and 40 per cent of India's pharmaceutical production, Telangana is home to over 2,000 life sciences companies, ranging from pharmaceutical majors to cutting-edge biotech firms, the policy noted.

As per the policy, several incentives are being offered to attract investments in the life sciences sector.

These include 100 per cent reimbursement of stamp and transfer duty on sale and lease deeds, power subsidies, and 25 per cent reimbursement of land cost, capped at Rs 10 lakh, in all industrial parks developed by the state government.

In addition, the policy provides for 100 per cent reimbursement of net State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) for a period of five years from the date of commencement of commercial production, among other benefits.

Unveiling the policy, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said, "we are building one of the world's most trusted and transformational bioscience ecosystemsdriving global health impact from Telangana." "The policy's global unveiling at Davos reflects Telangana's conviction that the next phase of growth in life sciences will be driven by cross-border collaboration, global capital, and shared innovation agendas," he added.

The policy sets the stage for a vibrant, innovative, and globally competitive life sciences ecosystem through a strategic blend of consolidating existing strengths and venturing into new frontiers.

This marks a significant leap towards a future in which Telangana continues to inspire breakthroughs and advancements across the life sciences sector, the release further said.

As part of a strategy to decentralise the life sciences industry, the state plans to establish 10 pharma villages.

The establishment of these pharma villages aligns with the goal of creating robust and distributed life sciences hubs, fostering collaboration, innovation, and economic growth, while ensuring a well-connected and resilient pharmaceutical industry.