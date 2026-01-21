Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / FICCI reappoints GSK Velu as Tamil Nadu State Council chairman for FY26

FICCI reappoints GSK Velu as Tamil Nadu State Council chairman for FY26

Industry body FICCI has re-appointed healthcare entrepreneur GSK Velu as Chairman of its Tamil Nadu State Council for 2025-26, marking his fifth straight term at the helm of the council

ficci logo

Source: Wikipedia

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has announced the re-appointment of GSK Velu as Chairman of the FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council for the year 2025–2026, marking his fifth consecutive year at the helm of the council.
 
Who is GSK Velu and what roles does he hold? 
Velu is chairman and managing director of the Trivitron Group of Companies, Neuberg Diagnostics and Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals. He is also director and shareholder at Kauvery Group of Hospitals, director and shareholder at Apollo Dental and Apollo Dialysis, and general and lending partner at Stakeboat Capital. In addition, he serves as honorary consul to the Republic of Estonia in India. His continued appointment reflects FICCI’s confidence in his ability to provide strategic direction at the intersection of healthcare, manufacturing, investment and policy.
   
What has been Velu’s contribution to healthcare and industry? 
A distinguished healthcare entrepreneur and industry leader, Dr Velu brings decades of experience in building affordable, high-quality healthcare and diagnostics solutions. He has played a pivotal role in strengthening India’s healthcare manufacturing and diagnostics ecosystem, while actively promoting innovation, indigenous capability building and industry–academia collaboration. His leadership has been recognised through several national and international accolades.

Also Read

Fashion, Indian Luxury Brands, Lifestyle, Designers

Indian luxury brands on par with global peers in FY25, shows Tofler datapremium

Pesticide

Pesticide industry seeks tighter e-commerce rules to curb fake sales

power sector, electricity

Centre urges power utilities to cut supply costs to ease burden on users

Vaishnav Shetty

Allcargo names Vaishnav Shetty Deputy MD as part of leadership transition

Anil Kumar Lahoti, Trai Chairman

AI regulation in India should follow risk-based approach: Trai chairman

 
What did Velu say on his re-appointment? 
Commenting on his re-appointment, Velu said, “It is an honour to continue serving as Chairman of the FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council for the fifth consecutive year. Tamil Nadu stands at a critical inflection point—where manufacturing excellence, healthcare innovation and policy collaboration must converge to create scalable, globally competitive outcomes. I look forward to working closely with industry leaders, policymakers and stakeholders to strengthen the state’s position as a preferred destination for healthcare manufacturing, med-tech innovation and knowledge-driven growth.”
 
What has been the focus of his tenure at FICCI Tamil Nadu? 
During his tenure, Velu has been instrumental in advancing the FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council’s engagement on healthcare manufacturing, diagnostics, med-tech, skilling and industry–academia collaboration, while ensuring that industry perspectives are effectively represented in policy discourse at both the state and national levels.
 
His re-appointment for 2025–2026 underscores continuity, stability and strategic leadership as the FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council continues to focus on sustainable growth, innovation-led development and enhanced global competitiveness for the state’s industry ecosystem.

More From This Section

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, UPI Payment

Ticket bookings at ASI sites could go digital with BHIM UPI soon

Navi Mumbai International Airport

Trai probes telcos' pricing issue over network setup at Navi Mumbai airport

Revanth Reddy, Revanth, Telangan CM

Telangana sets $25 billion investment goal under new life sciences policy

electricity

New national policy pegs ₹200 trn investment for power sector by 2047

Renewable energy, climate

India's renewable growth sets example for global players: Ireda CMD

Topics : FICCI Industry News Tamil Nadu healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWEF 2026 Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayDelhi Air Pollution CaseTata Communication Q3 FY26 ResultsJEE Main 2026 ExamPersonal Finance