Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Port delays and red tape strain India's 10,000 steel user units: GTRI

Port delays and red tape strain India's 10,000 steel user units: GTRI

"Port delays and red tape are choking India's steel user industries. Over 10,000 steel user units face financial strain due to delays at ports and unclear regulatory requirements. Essential imports

steel, steel exports

India's steel user industry urged the government to ensure clear, transparent, and efficient processes. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 10,000 steel user units are facing a crisis due to prolonged port delays and burdensome regulatory requirements, and the government should look at streamlining import processes and digitise systems to help the sector, think tank GTRI said on Monday.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) also said that policies aimed at protecting domestic steelmakers, including import restrictions and quality control measures, have unintentionally penalised industries dependent on imported steel.

Over 10,000 units are struggling with operational and financial challenges, threatening their production and export capabilities, it added.

It also said that Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) need careful scrutiny as some FTAs allow Indian firms to partner with foreign producers and re-import steel at concessional rates, raising concerns about competition.

 

"Port delays and red tape are choking India's steel user industries. Over 10,000 steel user units face financial strain due to delays at ports and unclear regulatory requirements. Essential imports for manufacturing industries face excessive scrutiny," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

To monitor imports, the government introduced the Steel Import Monitoring System (SIMS), requiring detailed declarations before goods arrive.

More From This Section

Indian Railways has completed electrification of 96.68 per cent of its broad gauge network, as it moved swiftly to become fully-electrified by 2024-25. Six more states now have 100 per cent electrified networks, taking the number of such states to 20

Indian Railways plans 23 new container terminals to enhance cargo movement

Flight, plane, Airplane

Over 370 flights delayed at Delhi airport as smog engulfs national capital

Shares of tyre companies rallied for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with most of the big players registering cumulative gains of up to 6 per cent over the past two days.

Tyre makers expected to see 7%-8% revenue growth this fiscal: CRISIL

PremiumLast week, at a conference of state power ministers in New Delhi, Union Power Minister M L Khattar urged them to publicly list their profit-making power sector entities. “Those states which have good performing generating or transmission companies (g

High discom debt, losses hinder prospects of listing state power firms

PremiumSuppliers of several non-leather footwear brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, and Reebok are betting big on Tamil Nadu as a manufacturing hub, with the state already in the process of grooming a supplier ecosystem, for which India is almost

Adidas to Nike: Global footwear majors put best foot forward in Tamil Nadu

Additionally, Quality Control Orders (QCOs) mandate registration with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for specific steel products.

However, he said, Customs has extended these requirements indiscriminately, demanding BIS No Objection Certificates (NOCs) even for items outside the QCO's scope.

"This creates confusion, delays, and added costs, as BIS rarely issues NOCs promptly. Compounding the problem, the Steel Ministry's Steel Import Monitoring System (SIMS) for registering consignments often malfunctions, further delaying clearances," Srivastava said.

India's steel user industry urged the government to ensure clear, transparent, and efficient processes.

If import restrictions are necessary, the GTRI said, they should be implemented through well-defined policies rather than procedural roadblocks.

To ensure the growth and competitiveness of both steelmakers and steel user industries, the government should take steps such as streamlining import processes, digitizing systems, and focusing on the domestic production of high-quality specialty steel are critical.

"Without these measures, policy-induced bottlenecks could harm the broader economy and undermine India's aspirations for global manufacturing leadership," the think tank said, adding QCOs should be mandatory only for steel made domestically in sufficient quantities and there is a need to revamp SIMS.

India's steel industry can be divided into two categories -- steelmaking firms and steel-user industries. The user industries use steel to create value-added products like flat and long steel items, specialty steel, stainless steel, and fabricated components.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Steel industry, Iron and steel industry

Steel ministry favours temporary tax to check imports, says report

Industry, economy, jobs, iron and steel

Indian steel prices plunge to lowest level in over three years: BigMint

JP Nadda, Nadda

NDA, BJP-led Mahayuti redefined politics in Maharashtra under Modi: Nadda

Supreme Court, SC

SC issues notice to Centre over vacancies in 11 debt recovery Tribunals

NTPC GREEN ENERGY IPO

Analysts bullish on NTPC Green Energy IPO; eye long-term potential

Topics : Indian steel production iron and steel industry India's finished steel export

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon