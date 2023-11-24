Sensex (0.03%)
66035.42 + 17.61
Nifty (0.04%)
19809.60 + 7.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.66%)
6462.50 + 42.60
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
42132.25 + 104.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
43722.20 + 144.70
Heatmap

Prestige Estates expects Rs 550 cr from new housing project in Bengaluru

Prestige Estates expects its sale bookings to rise 55 per cent this fiscal to touch an all-time high of Rs 20,000 crore on strong demand for residential properties

Prestige Estates

Prestige Estates

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 11:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd expects Rs 550 crore revenue from its new residential project in Bengaluru.
The company has launched a new housing project, 'Prestige Glenbrook' in the heart of Whitefield, Bengaluru's IT hub.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The development comprises 285 apartments across two high-rise towers with a developable area of 0.7 million square feet and has a revenue potential of Rs 550 crore," Prestige said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Prestige Estates expects its sale bookings to rise 55 per cent this fiscal to touch an all-time high of Rs 20,000 crore on strong demand for residential properties.
Its sale bookings stood at Rs 12,931 crore in 202223.
"We have done pre-sales of around Rs 11,000 crore in the first two quarters. We had guided around Rs 16,000 crore (for the entire 2023-24). But having done Rs 11,000 crore of sales in the first six months, the team is very confident. Once all the approvals come and launches happen, we should cross Rs 20,000 crore," Prestige Estates Chairman and Managing Director Irfan Razack said last month.
Prestige Group, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has diversified its business model across various segments -- residential, office, retail, hospitality, property management and warehouses.
It has operations in more than 12 major locations in India.
Prestige Group has completed 285 projects spanning a developable area of 170 million square feet and has 54 ongoing projects across segments, with a total developable area of 75 million square feet.
Further, it is planning 48 projects spanning 99 million square feet. The group holds a land bank of more than 700 acres.

Also Read

Prestige Estates Projects aims 55% growth in bookings to hit Rs 20K cr mark

Prestige Estates Projects posts six-fold jump in Q2 profit to Rs 851 crore

Prestige Estates plans to make $195 mn housing project debut in Indian mkt

Realty firm Prestige Estates Q1 sales bookings up 30% to Rs 3914.7 cr

Nifty Realty soars 84% from March low; Prestige, Lodha rally 100% in 7 mths

Over 50% Indian gamers see a career in gaming, shows HP India study

Plastic exports grew 9.4% to $933 mn in Oct on festive demand: Plexconcil

Clear signals for Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio: Dial into a future of growth

Infra push: IT hubs lead surge in price of residential real estate

India needs additional 2.4 mn hospital beds for recommended ratio: Report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Prestige Estates Residential projects Real Estate Bengaluru housing project

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityTelangana Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveiPhone SalesAir quality in DelhiGold-Silver Price TodayState Assembly polls LIVE

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on OwaisiMadhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cosAI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issuesSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon