Production houses move beyond films, tap alternate revenue to woo investors

However, films are not taking a back seat.

Sunshine Pictures, which has produced film franchises such as Commando and Force, and Akshay Kumar-starrers Action Replayy and Holiday, has launched its own music label, Sunshine Music. Balaji Telefilms has started a talent management firm, Hoonur, and launched an astrology-related app, Balaji Astro Guide. Meanwhile, Dharma Productions has taken full control of its talent management joint venture with Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment to relaunch it as Dharma Collab Artists Agency.

This comes at a time when production houses expect satellite rights and digital rights to remain subdued in 2025, according to a report by EY and Ficci.

Why are music labels emerging as a predictable revenue stream? “Film business is not a quarterly business. Film business is a yearly business, but music is a quarterly business and it becomes a very predictable revenue stream,” said Vipul Shah, chairman and managing director, Sunshine Pictures. “We have a robust investment plan for the music and we will be evaluating it every six months for the first two years. In a few years’ time, it’s quite possible that at least 30 to 35 per cent of the revenue of the company may come from the music vertical.”

Shah added the revenue contribution could rise above 35 per cent in the long term, as once a song becomes popular, its value rises significantly. Sunshine Pictures is also working on its digital segment through its YouTube channel, where it will release microdramas, documentaries, short films and web shows.

“We want to diversify into multiple verticals in our company to make sure that we are able to keep our company very well diversified,” Shah said, adding that such diversification helps make the business more seamless and investor-friendly.

How is investor scrutiny shaping studio strategies? Shilpa Malaiya Singhai, managing director, business transformation services, Alvarez & Marsal India, said investor scrutiny is likely to intensify further in 2026, with a divide emerging between studios that operate as modern, technology-enabled media companies and those that remain project-centric.

For Balaji Telefilms, the launch of Balaji Astro Guide was prompted by interest from promoter Ekta Kapoor and an aim to add a non-media business vertical. Nitin Burman, group chief revenue officer, Balaji Telefilms, said the decision to diversify was not driven by uncertainty in films. While he did not specify the expected revenue boost from the app, he said initial funds to launch and run Balaji Astro Guide would be provided by the company.

“Like any other startup, we also plan to raise funds in future for Balaji Astro Guide. Films continue to be our focus, and we have a slate of over five films for 2026… We will continue to explore opportunities within and outside the media domain, which will be scalable,” Burman said.

Why is diversification becoming a structural necessity now? Singhai said diversification is becoming a structural necessity rather than an optional bet, driven less by growth and more by structural stress in the content ecosystem. After rapid expansion in 2020-2022, OTT commissioning corrected sharply, with industry estimates pointing to a 20 to 25 per cent drop in original content spending and longer deal cycles. As a result, it has left Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore of unsold or stalled content on producer balance sheets.

“In 2025 the balance has clearly shifted towards margin protection rather than pure revenue expansion. Diversification into intellectual property-led, brand-funded, live, and digital formats is therefore emerging as a defensive reset designed first to stabilise economics and reduce buyer concentration. Incremental revenue growth follows, but restoring margin resilience is the primary objective in this phase,” she added.

What new models are emerging around AI and IP ownership? Abundantia Entertainment launched a new division, Abundantia aiON, in November to use artificial intelligence to integrate imagination with intelligence to create films, series, characters and worlds. The company, which produced films such as Airlift and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, expects 30 to 35 per cent of its revenue to come from work generated fully by Abundantia aiON or supported by it.

Production houses are also positioning themselves as IP owners rather than pure content suppliers. Singhai said producer-retained IP in television has risen from around 15 per cent to over 40 per cent in the past three years, with a similar increase on OTT platforms, citing industry reports.

“The rationale is structural rather than aspirational. Owning IP allows studios to move beyond a one-time commissioning fee into multi-cycle monetisation across regional dubbing, international syndication, digital platforms, and brand-integrated formats, while controlling the full life of the asset through integrated talent and distribution models,” she said.