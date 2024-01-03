Puneet Chhatwal takes over as FAITH chairman; will also remain Prez of HAI

"With the support of all the members, I will strive to make FAITH a strong policy advocacy body on issues related to the tourism and hospitality industry and carry forward the legacy built by Mr Anand," said Chhatwal.

The Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), on Wednesday, announced the appointment of Puneet Chhatwal as its chairman. Chhatwal will be taking over from Nakul Anand, the former executive director at ITC Hotels.

Chhatwal is the managing director and chief executive officer at Indian Hotels Company Limited. He will also continue as the president of the Hotel Association of India (HAI), a position he was re-elected to in 2022.

Several national tourism and hotel associations like HAI, the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India, and The Federation of Hotels & Restaurant Associations of India are members of FAITH.