Qcom emerges as festive advertising hotspot as brands ramp up spending

In India’s festive advertising market, quick commerce (qcom) is emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments, according to a report by Datum Intelligence, a market research platform. This comes as brands are expected to increase their spending on the platforms by 25-35 per cent this year compared to last year.

The report estimates that qcom advertising will account for around Rs 2,200 crore of festive advertising expenditure in 2026, marking a 50 per cent increase over the previous year. This also makes qcom the fastest-growing component of the commerce advertising ecosystem. The report defines commerce advertising as advertising sold by platforms where the purchase itself takes place and can be attributed to the checkout.

In all, commerce and retail media together are expected to attract around Rs 11,500 crore of festive advertising spend in 2026, up 27 per cent from the previous year. Qcom will account for about a fifth of this pool.

Qcom platforms are also increasingly functioning as product discovery platforms. According to Datum’s survey of 6,218 online shoppers, 35 per cent said they discover products on qcom apps. This is the same proportion that cited advertising across television, online and print. It was also higher than the 33 per cent who cited in-app search.

According to the report, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), beauty and gifting categories account for up to 70 per cent of qcom festive advertising. However, platforms are also being encouraged to target newer categories such as homeware and furniture.