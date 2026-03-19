Quick-commerce boom reshapes India's packaged food market: Redseer report

Within this evolving landscape, the quick-commerce channel alone is expected to scale from $4 billion today to more than $25 billion in GMV (gross merchandise value) by 2030, driven by rising demand for speed, convenience and high-frequency consumption.

“Quick commerce is emerging as a structural force in the packaged food and beverages market, driven by its ability to capture demand at the point of intent,” said Mrigank Gutgutia, partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants. “What was once seen primarily as a distribution channel is now starting to shape category strategy, innovation priorities and investment decisions across the ecosystem. For brands, operators and investors, this marks a fundamental shift in how growth will increasingly be built and realised.”

Quick commerce has moved well beyond being a last-minute fulfilment channel. With over 50 million monthly users across more than 250 cities, it is beginning to influence everyday purchase behaviour. Its share in the packaged F&B market is expected to rise from about 4 per cent today to nearly 15–20 per cent by 2030, growing significantly faster than other formats and steadily taking share from them.

Consumers are becoming more deliberate in their food choices, with younger cohorts driving demand for higher-protein and cleaner-label products. Gen Z is increasing protein intake at more than twice the global average, while millennials are more willing to pay a premium for perceived health benefits. Similar trends are emerging beyond metros, with rising consumption of paneer, soya and sprouts, alongside a shift away from refined sugar and oil.

These shifts are increasingly visible in the ready-to-cook segment, as smaller households and time constraints drive demand for convenient, portion-controlled meals. Greater adoption of appliances such as microwaves and air fryers has improved ease of use, while quick-commerce platforms are enabling near-instant purchases, reducing the need for advance planning. The frozen ready-to-cook category on quick commerce is estimated at about $375 million, while chilled segments such as batters, at roughly $400 million, have seen wider adoption due to higher purchase frequency.

“Quick commerce is fundamentally changing how consumption occasions are formed. The same consumer is now solving for convenience, health and indulgence within a single order, often within a 10-to-15-minute window,” said Kushal Bhatnagar, associate partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants. “This has direct implications for assortment, visibility and even pricing. Categories such as ready-to-cook, functional beverages and chocolates are responding differently because the underlying need states are different. The brands that win here will be the ones that understand these micro-moments and build for frequency, not just scale.”

Health-focused demand is emerging as a key driver in the beverages segment, with growing interest in functional drinks, protein-infused options and packaged coconut water. Quick-commerce platforms are enabling faster trial and repeat purchases. India’s per capita consumption of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages remains below global levels, leaving room for growth, particularly in better-for-you and functional categories. Even within coconut water, packaged formats are gaining share, with more than 20 per cent of sales coming through quick commerce.