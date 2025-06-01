PKL 2025 Auction June 1 LIVE UPDATES: Auction of players in category C and D is now underway
PKL 2025 Auction Live: Teams will be looking to finalise their squads with a marathon auction on Day 2 in Mumbai
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
PKL 2025 Auction Live: India’s second most-watched franchise-based sports league, Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), will continue with Day 2 of the PKL 2025 player auction in Mumbai today.
Day 1 of the auction saw history being created, as a total of 10 players crossed ₹1 crore — the most in PKL’s history, surpassing the PKL 2024 auction record of eight players. All-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh became the most expensive player of the season after being bought by Gujarat Giants for ₹2.23 crore. Season 11’s best raider, Devank Dalal, became the second-most expensive player after joining Bengal Warriors for ₹2.205 crore.
Day 1 covered players from Categories A and B, while on Day 2, players signed under Categories C and D will go under the hammer. The list will also include Sahil Gulia and the league’s most successful raider, Pardeep Narwal, who went unsold on Day 1.
PKL 2025 Auction: Remaining purse, player slot, and FBM of each team
|Team
|Current Squad Size
|Salary Purse Used (₹ Cr)
|Salary Purse Left (₹ Cr)
|FBM Available
|Bengal Warriorz
|11
|₹3.459 Cr
|₹1.541 Cr
|2
|Bengaluru Bulls
|11
|₹2.905 Cr
|₹2.095 Cr
|3
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|8
|₹3.14 Cr
|₹1.86 Cr
|2
|Gujarat Giants
|6
|₹3.152 Cr
|₹1.848 Cr
|3
|Haryana Steelers
|11
|₹3.743 Cr
|₹1.257 Cr
|3
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|12
|₹3.107 Cr
|₹1.893 Cr
|3
|Patna Pirates
|15
|₹4.486 Cr
|₹0.514 Cr
|2
|Puneri Paltan
|12
|₹3.564 Cr
|₹1.436 Cr
|3
|Tamil Thalaivas
|16
|₹4.446 Cr
|₹0.553 Cr
|3
|Telugu Titans
|13
|₹3.504 Cr
|₹1.496 Cr
|2
|U Mumba
|11
|₹2.904 Cr
|₹2.096 Cr
|3
|UP Yoddhas
|15
|₹4.415 Cr
|₹0.585 Cr
|2
|Player
|Team
|Price (Crore)
|Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
|Gujarat Giants
|2.23
|Devank Dalal
|Bengal Warriors
|2.205
|Aashu Malik
|Dabang Delhi
|1.9
|Ankit Jaglan
|Patna Pirates
|1.573
|Arjun Deshwal
|Tamil Thalivas
|1.405
|Naveen Kumar
|Haryana Steelers
|1.2
|Yogesh Dahiya
|Bengaluru Bulls
|1.125
|Guman Singh
|UP Yoddhas
|1.073
|Sachin Tanwar
|Puneri Paltan
|1.058
|Nitin Kumar
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|1.002
|Deepak Singh
|Patna Pirates
|0.86
|Bharat Hooda
|Telugu Titans
|0.81
|Shubam Shinde
|Telugu Titans
|0.8
|Sanjay Dhull
|Bengaluru Bulls
|0.6
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Tamil Thalaivas
|0.595
|Vijay Malik
|Telugu Titans
|0.515
|Sanket Sawant
|Patna Pirates
|0.405
|Manjeet Dahiya
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|0.4
|Fazel Atrachhali
|Dabang Delhi
|0.3
|Ankush Rathi
|Bengaluru Bulls
|0.3
|Amir Bastami
|Dabang Delhi
|0.3
|Rinku Sharma
|U Mumba
|0.21
|Nitesh Kumar
|Bengal Warriors
|0.203
|Mahender Singh
|UP Yoddhas
|0.2
|Surjeet Singh
|Dabang Delhi
|0.2
|Maninder Singh
|Patna Pirates
|0.2
PKL 2025 Auction June 1 start time:
The June 1 auction of PKL 2025 will commence at 10 AM IST.
PKL 2025 Auction Live Telecast June 1:
The live telecast of the PKL 2025 players’ auction will be available on Star Sports Network.
PKL 2025 Auction Live Streaming June 1:
The live streaming of the PKL 2025 players’ auction will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
Check all the live updates of the PKL 2025 player auction Day 2 (June 1) updates here.
10:00 AM
PKL 2025 Auction Live Updates June 1: Unsold players on day 1
Pardeep Narwal and Sahil Gulia were the only unsold players in the PKL 2025 auction on day 1.
9:50 AM
9:40 AM
9:30 AM
PKL 2025 Auction Live Updates June 1: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the PKL 2025 June 1 auction. Yesterday, players from categories A and B went under the hammer, and today it's time for players of categories C and D. Do we have any big surprises scheduled for us today? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 9:30 AM IST