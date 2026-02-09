Rajasthan mines dept targeting ₹10,000 crore revenue recovery for FY26

The department collected around ₹7,451 crore in revenue till January 21 of the current financial year, which is the highest revenue collection for this period to date, and a 9 per cent increase over the same period last year.

The department deposited ₹9,228 crore into the treasury as revenue in FY25.

Ravikanth, who has been holding detailed discussions with field officers on the revenue collection strategy for the final quarter of FY26, recently instructed them to pay special attention to revenue recovery.

He said that the computerised weighbridge module and vehicle tracking system are beneficial for both the department and the leaseholders, and active efforts should be made to collect revenue from all possible areas.

The principal secretary instructed officials to recover penalty amounts during action against illegal mining activities, recover royalties, conduct regular review, analysis, and guidance on revenue collection, conduct regular reviews at the mines department's finance officer level, coordinate with offices with revenue collection shortfalls and expedite recovery, recover old arrears, and ensure 100 per cent recovery of current dues.

With the highest growth rate of 23.65 per cent and revenue of over ₹9,228 crore, mining was one of the top grossers for the state government in FY25.

The state produces 22 major minerals and 36 minor minerals, and it is the country’s sole producer of lead, zinc, wollastonite, selenite, calcite, and gypsum.