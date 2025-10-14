Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 03:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TCS to retrain 100,000 staff yearly as AI transforms tech, job roles

TCS to retrain 100,000 staff yearly as AI transforms tech, job roles

The company said that AI tools capable of learning and evolving on their own demand a new kind of testing and quality assurance



Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) plans to retrain around 100,000 employees every year, roughly one-sixth of its global workforce, as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes client demand, Nikkei Asia reported. 
Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Harrick Vin told Nikkei Asia that the rise of generative AI represents a transformation unlike any other technological wave. Vin said AI tools capable of learning and evolving on their own demand a new kind of testing and quality assurance. 
To prepare for these changes, the tech company is ramping up its internal learning programs. It plans to retrain around 100,000 people every year, Vin said, adding that employees are encouraged to experiment with AI tools and participate in hackathons to gain practical experience.
 
  This transformation is challenging, Vin said, noting that “every organisation will have to do this”.
 

Financial results and restructuring plans

For the July-September quarter, TCS reported a consolidated net profit of ₹12,075 crore, up 1.4 per cent from the previous year. The shortfall was largely due to restructuring costs of ₹11.35 billion. Revenue grew 2.4 per cent to ₹65,799 crore. 

Chief Executive K Krithivasan said the company’s “deep client engagement and AI-led solutions” would help improve growth momentum in the coming quarters. 
In July, Tata Consultancy Services announced plans to reduce its workforce by about 12,200 employees, roughly 2 per cent of its total headcount, by March 2026 to become a “future-ready organisation”. 
TCS’s total employee count dropped by nearly 20,000 during the most recent quarter, bringing its workforce down to 593,314. This marks one of the steepest declines in the company’s history. 
 

  Expanding in the UK amid workforce changes

Alongside workforce restructuring, TCS is expanding globally. The company recently announced plans to create 5,000 new jobs in the United Kingdom over the next three years. It also launched an AI Experience Zone and Design Studio in London, its second-largest design hub after New York. 
TCS said the UK has been one of its key markets for over five decades, where it directly and indirectly supports around 42,000 jobs. These new hubs, modelled on its flagship PacePort facility, will promote innovation and client collaboration.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

