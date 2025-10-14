Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 06:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / California governor signs law to protect kids from risks of AI chatbots

California governor signs law to protect kids from risks of AI chatbots

The law requires platforms to remind users they are interacting with a chatbot and not a human

artificial intelligence

California is among several states that tried this year to address concerns surrounding chatbots used by kids for companionship. Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

AP Sacramento
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday signed legislation to regulate artificial intelligence chatbots and protect children and teens from the potential dangers of the technology.

The law requires platforms to remind users they are interacting with a chatbot and not a human. The notification would pop up every three hours for users who are minors. Companies will also have to maintain a protocol to prevent self-harm content and refer users to crisis service providers if they express suicidal ideation.

Newsom, who has four children under 18, said California has a responsibility to protect kids and teens who are increasingly turning to AI chatbots for everything from homework help to emotional support and personal advice.

 

"Emerging technology like chatbots and social media can inspire, educate, and connect but without real guardrails, technology can also exploit, mislead, and endanger our kids," the Democrat said. We've seen some truly horrific and tragic examples of young people harmed by unregulated tech, and we won't stand by while companies continue without necessary limits and accountability.

California is among several states that tried this year to address concerns surrounding chatbots used by kids for companionship. Safety concerns around the technology exploded following reports and lawsuits saying chatbots made by Meta, OpenAI and others engaged with young users in highly sexualised conversations and, in some cases, coached them to take their own lives.

Also Read

police, US police, law

Judge halts Trump admin from sending National Guard troops to Oregon

US National Guard, US troops

Trump deploys California Guard to Oregon despite setback from court

US National Guard, US troops

California Guv Newsom to sue Trump over sending National Guard to Oregon

Mohammed Nizamuddin, Indian techie

Indian techie shot by US police; family seeks MEA's help to bring back body

University of California

University of California students, professors, staff sue Trump admin

The legislation was among a slew of AI bills introduced by California lawmakers this year to rein in the homegrown industry that is rapidly evolving with little oversight. Tech companies and their coalitions, in response, spent at least USD 2.5 million in the first six months of the session lobbying against the measures, according to advocacy group Tech Oversight California. Tech companies and leaders in recent months also announced they are launching pro-AI super PACs to fight state and federal oversight.

But children's advocacy groups that fought for a law with stronger protections which Newsom hadn't yet signed or vetoed criticised the new legislation.

It provides minimal protections for children and families, said James Steyer, founder and CEO of Common Sense Media.

This legislation was heavily watered down after major Big Tech industry pressure, he said, calling it basically a Nothing Burger.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta in September told OpenAI he has serious concerns with its flagship chatbot, OpenAI, for children and teens. The Federal Trade Commission also launched an inquiry last month into several AI companies about the potential risks for children when they use chatbots as companions.

Research by a watchdog group says chatbots have been shown to give kids dangerous advice about topics such as drugs, alcohol and eating disorders. The mother of a teenage boy in Florida who died by suicide after developing what she described as an emotionally and sexually abusive relationship with a chatbot has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Character.AI. And the parents of 16-year-old Adam Raine recently sued OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, alleging that ChatGPT coached the California boy in planning and taking his own life earlier this year.

OpenAI and Meta last month announced changes to how their chatbots respond to teenagers asking questions about suicide or showing signs of mental and emotional distress.

Meta said it is now blocking its chatbots from talking with teens about self-harm, suicide, disordered eating and inappropriate romantic conversations, and instead directs them to expert resources. Meta already offers parental controls on teen accounts.

OpenAI said it is rolling out new controls enabling parents to link their accounts to their teen's account.

The company on Monday praised Newsom's signing of the notification law.

By setting clear guardrails, California is helping shape a more responsible approach to AI development and deployment across the country, spokesperson Jamie Radice said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

flight

Plane crashes in Massachusetts, kills two, wounds one on the ground

Nobel Prize in Economics 2025

Mapping the themes: How Economics Nobel Prize moves with the times

JPMorgan, JP Morgan bank india

JPMorgan unveils $1.5 trn plan to boost investments in US industries

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump on track to meet Xi Jinping in South Korea, says Bessent

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump urges Israel's president Herzog to pardon Netanyahu

Topics : California artifical intelligence AI technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTax on Diwali GiftGold Price All Time HighQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionHCL Tech Q2 ResultsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon