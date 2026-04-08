Refiners begin talks for Hormuz passage, await shipping firms' nod

Just hours before US President Donald Trump’s deadline to wipe out Iran’s civilisation, Tehran agreed to allow safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz if Washington ceased attacks. Indian refiners, which are highly reliant on energy supplies from West Asia, have immediately contacted suppliers, including Saudi Arabia’s Aramco, UAE’s Adnoc and Kuwaiti companies, to resume purchases through the route.

“We have reached out to shipping companies and await their feedback. They are assessing the ground-level situation over comments from Trump and Iran,” said a refinery executive on condition of anonymity.

India remains highly dependent on West Asia for energy supplies as the country receives around 40 per cent of crude oil, 50 per cent of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and 90 per cent of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports through routes linked to the Strait of Hormuz. Amid an acute cooking gas shortage, Indian oil companies are expected to prioritise LPG supplies from the region.

“We are prioritising critical (energy) supplies like LPG. The buyer and seller are ready but the resumption of supplies now depends on the owner of vessels,” said another refinery executive.

Queries sent to major Indian refiners, including Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), remained unanswered at the time of publication.

Experts believe traffic flows through the Strait of Hormuz would take months to normalise given the uncertainty in the region.

“Presuming traffic begins to flow through Hormuz, trade flow normalisation will take months, not weeks. Demand destruction — already underway — will likely continue despite the ceasefire. The bigger concern is what happens after reopening. It is likely that Hormuz will face persistent threats for the foreseeable future,” said Zhuwei Wang, director of research and analysis at S&P Global Energy.

Indian oil companies are likely to face reduced pressure on marketing margins as energy prices ease in the coming days with the reopening of the critical waterway.