close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

GSI to carry remote sensing in Bihar to identify magnetite-bearing rocks

Bihar govt to sign an MoU with GSI for survey of southern part of the state to identify magnetic anomaly on the surface representing the presence of rocks having a higher content of ferrous minerals

Press Trust of India Patna
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 3:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Bihar government has decided to sign an MoU with Geological Survey of India for conducting remote sensing and aerial survey of the southern part of the state to identify magnetic anomaly on the surface representing the presence of rocks having a higher content of ferrous and ferromagnesian minerals, an official said.

For the first time in Bihar, such a survey will be conducted by the Remote Sensing and Aerial Survey Division (RSAS), GSI (Bengaluru) in Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Nalanda and Jamui districts in the state, the official said.

"Approval has already been given for the signing of the MoU between Department of Mines and Geology (DMG) and RSAS-GSI. Now the MoU is being finalised. Once the MoU is signed, the final outcome of the studies/survey will be available within a year for further action," Additional Chief Secretary-cum Mines Commissioner, Harjot Kaur Bamrah told PTI on Sunday.

"Earlier, there was a perception that Bihar lost its mineral wealth following the creation of Jharkhand in 2000. In fact, Bihar has sufficient mineral resources to boost its economy", she said.

Anomaly that will be obtained by DMG will be checked by drilling to prove the presence of magnetite-bearing rocks as well as ultramafic rocks which usually host Chromite (Cr), Nickel (Ni), Platinum Group of Elements (PGE) and gold. This will help in enhancing the mineral resource potentiality of the state, the official said.

The survey will also identify the magnetic anomaly on the surface representing the presence of rocks having a higher content of ferrous minerals (representing iron with Vanadium-Titanium mineralisation), Bamrah said.

Also Read

NRSC, IIRS to conduct study of Joshimath through satellite images

Isro's preliminary report, satellite images show entire Joshimath may sink

ISRO to develop spatial infrastructure geoportal for Ladakh: Union minister

Indian economy to grow 6.5% in FY24; CAD may widen further: Economic Survey

Bihar discovers deposits of critical minerals, preps for auctioning rights

State-owned coal firms taking steps to make mining sustainable: Joshi

Investors still warming up to ESG-focussed funds; asset base drops in FY23

Upcoming ATC tower to equip Bhopal's Raja Bhoj airport for flights 24 hours

Less than 1 in 3 startups manage to raise follow-on funding: Study

J&K's Kishtwar will become north India's major 'power hub': Jitendra Singh

The aeromagnetic survey data of the Mahulan (Aurangabad), Patalganga (Jehanabad), Bathani (Nalanda) and Majos (Jamui) area (where magnetite with or without Vanadium Titanium mineralisation are exposed intermittently) are required by the DMG for identification of subsurface magnetite/ultramafic band in the entire stretch, said the additional chief secretary.

Innovative mineral exploration activities using state-of-the-art technology by the concerned authority have already resulted in the discovery of several mineral reserves in different parts of the state in the recent past, said Bamrah.

The state government is also preparing to amend its 'Industrial promotion Policy' by including provisions to encourage private participation in the mining sector.

According to officials in the Department of Mines and Geology, suitable changes in Bihar Industrial promotion policy to encourage private participation in the mining sector, as it has been done by the Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand governments, will soon be brought.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bihar remote sensing satellites GSI report

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 3:17 PM IST

Latest News

View More

USFDA inspections of Indian sites still below pre-Covid-19 levels

usfda, pharma
4 min read

Walmart shareholding in fintech firm PhonePe drops to 85% from 89%

Walmart
1 min read

UN Secy-General saddened by loss of life, injury in Odisha train accident

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
2 min read

People form human chain along Yamuna to save river from heavy pollution

Water level of the Yamuna river rises following rains over the past several days in Delhi.
1 min read

Digvijaya Singh asks Ashwini Vaishnaw to resign after Odisha train accident

Digvijaya Singh
3 min read

Most Popular

Guilty will not be spared: PM after inspecting Odisha train accident site

narendra modi
3 min read

Odisha train accident: Cong leader Surjewala poses set of 9 questions to PM

Odisha train crash
4 min read

Mcap of 7 most-valued firms erodes by Rs 65,656 cr; RIL biggest laggard

Reliance, Reliance Industries
2 min read

PM Modi inspects Odisha train accident site, takes stock of situation

PM Modi
1 min read

UP govt withdraws injections from hospitals, orders probe after reaction

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon