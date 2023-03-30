close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bihar discovers deposits of critical minerals, preps for auctioning rights

"Now, Bihar has sufficient mineral resources to boost its economy"

Press Trust of India Patna
mining

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 1:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Bihar government is preparing to auction mining rights for minerals such as limestone, vanadium-bearing magnetite ilmenite, magnetite and glauconite that have been discovered in various non-forest areas of the state, a senior official said on Thursday.

Explorations near Patalganga in Gaya, parts of Rohtas district and Majos in Jamui district found the presence of millions of tonnes of mineral reserves, according to an official document seen by PTI.

"The state government will engage SBI Capital Markets (SBICAPS) as the transaction advisor for the auctions, and also to suggest the terms and conditions based on which the auctions would be held," Additional Chief Secretary and Mines Commissioner Harjot Kaur Bamhrah told PTI.

"Undoubtedly, the discovery of such critical minerals in non-forest areas of the state is a matter of great satisfaction. We don't have to seek permission from authorities concerned before initiating exploration activities as these deposits are not in forest areas," she said.

The general exploration (G2 stage) in Jamui's Majos has found 48.40 million tonnes of magnetite. Preliminary exploration (G3 stage) in Pipradih-Bhurwa block in Rohtas has established 88.38 mt of Glauconite over a 12.46 sq km non-forest area, Bamhrah said.

While magnetite, a rock mineral, is one of the main iron ores, glauconite is a green-colored mineral and structurally similar to mica, she said.

Also Read

Goa govt to auction 5 more iron ore mining blocks located in North Goa

What is 'click chemistry' that won chemist trio 2022 Nobel Prize?

Nobel chemistry prize awarded to three for attaching molecules

NMDC increases iron ore lump rates by Rs 200 to Rs 4,300 per tonne

NMDC hikes iron ore lump rate by Rs 100/tonne; fines Rs 200 per tonne

Panchayat polls: Suvendu Adhikari approaches SC against Calcutta HC order

Protest in Kerala's Idukki over capture of rice eating tusker Arikomban

Mamata sits overnight in dharna against govt, raises political temperature

Patna court summons Rahul Gandhi over defamation case on April 12

Mumbai-Goa highway work will be completed by December, says Gadkari

"Now, Bihar has sufficient mineral resources to boost its economy," she added.

There are four stages of exploration for any mineral deposit -- reconnaissance (G4), preliminary exploration (G3), general exploration (G2) and detailed exploration (G1).

Innovative exploration methods using the latest technologies have resulted in the discovery of several mineral reserves in different parts of the state, Bamhrah said.

Last month, preliminary exploration in Bhora-Kathra in Rohtas found limestone deposits across 5.60 sq km, she said, noting that 39.68 mt of limestone is estimated in the area.

Vanadium-bearing magnetite ilmenite was found northeast of Patalganga and east of Sapneri village in Gaya and Jehanabad over a 2 sq km area.

Vanadium is used in manufacturing steel, pipes, superconducting magnets, medical implants and batteries, Bamhrah explained.

The state government has also lined up two mines, worth Rs 14,048 crore, of glauconite -- a common source of potassium in fertilisers, in Pipradih and Chutia-Nauhatta blocks of Rohtas for auction, she said.

Besides, the Mines and Geology Department has decided to auction iron ore deposits, worth Rs 6,000 crore, in Jamui district, she added.

Topics : Bihar | mineral sector | non-coal mines

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 12:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon