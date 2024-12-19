Business Standard

Renewable energy financing soars 63% in 2023, solar leads the charge

Solar power projects dominated the renewable energy deals in 2023, accounting for 49 per cent of the total, followed by hybrid projects at 46 per cent and wind energy at 6 per cent

Funding for renewable energy projects in 2023 surged by 63 per cent compared to 2022 levels, reaching approximately Rs 30,255 crore ($3,663 million), according to a report by the Centre for Financial Accountability.
 
The report, titled ‘Coal vs RE Investment in 2024’ and released on Thursday, revealed a decline in project finance for coal power projects. However, corporate finance lending to coal power and mining companies totalled $3 billion.
 
Solar power projects dominated the renewable energy deals in 2023, accounting for 49 per cent of the total, followed by hybrid projects at 46 per cent and wind energy at 6 per cent.
   
In 2023, over 96 per cent of coal-linked company financing in India from commercial banks was facilitated through underwriting, with loans making up the remaining 4 per cent. US-based banks led the corporate financing to coal-linked companies, contributing 65 per cent of the total.
 
Key highlights:



  Renewable energy focus: For the third consecutive year, all project finance loans in 2023 supported renewable energy, funding 8.77 GW of capacity.
 
Non-fossil fuel goal: India achieved 188 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity in 2023 but remains off-track to meet its 500 GW target by 2030.
 
Primary financing dominance: Primary financing accounted for 77 per cent of project deals, while refinancing comprised the remaining 23 per cent.
 
Solar leads: Solar power dominated with 49 per cent of deals, followed by hybrid projects at 46 per cent and wind projects at 6 per cent.
 
Bank contributions: Commercial banks provided 68 per cent of renewable energy loans, totalling Rs 20,625 crore ($2,497 million).
 
Regional lending: Gujarat received 25 per cent of the financed capacity, amounting to Rs 9,857 crore ($1,193 million), followed by Karnataka with Rs 4,593 crore ($556 million).

renewable energy solar power projects Wind energy

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

