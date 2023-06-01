Renewable energy to rise owing to solar power, high fuel prices: Report

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the rollout of solar and wind power installations, which are anticipated to reach 440 gigawatts in 2023, has been boosted by high fossil fuel prices and worries about energy security as a result of Russia's war on Ukraine.

The world is on track to add a record amount of renewable energy capacity this year as consumers and governments look to offset high energy prices and benefit from a boom in solar power, a study released on Thursday said.