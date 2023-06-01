close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Higher leasing bills, jet recovery dispute will hit airline costs: AerCap

Tribunal last month granted request from 6th-largest carrier for bankruptcy protection, putting into effect moratorium on its assets that prevents foreign lessors from taking planes out for a year

Reuters PARIS/DELHI
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 9:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Tim Hepher and Aditi Shah

PARIS/DELHI (Reuters) - India's fast-growing airline industry faces higher leasing bills and growing hesitation from financiers after foreign lessors were blocked from recovering jets caught up in the bankruptcy of Go First, the head of leasing giant AerCap told Reuters.

An Indian tribunal last month granted a request from India's sixth-largest carrier for bankruptcy protection, putting into effect a moratorium on its assets that prevents foreign aircraft lessors from taking planes out for almost a year.

In an interview, AerCap Chief Executive Aengus Kelly said the world's largest leasing company had earlier recovered planes from Go First, previously called Go Air, but called the court move "wrong and unfair" and warned of its wider implications.

India's bankruptcy rules allow a maximum of 330 days to find a resolution, failing which a court can initiate insolvency.

Lessors have argued such rules are only designed to cover assets the airline actually owns. They say the 2001 Cape Town Convention, which India has ratified but not fully implemented, overrides local law - something denied by Indian regulators.

Also Read

India's airline sector on to a smooth flight despite air pocketsr

Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea

Go First locks horns with lessors in a bid to begin bankruptcy hearings

Experts for stricter punishment to tackle unruly behaviour on flights

Unmanned check-in counters causing congestion at airports, says govt

Air India Express, AirAsia India recruit over 800 cabin crew in one year

India to be world's most significant new aircraft market: Barclays

Public cloud market reaches $6.2 bn in 2022, to reach $17.8 bn by 2027

Members of 22 milk producer cos pledge to boost milk output: NDDB

Former MSME Secretary Bidyut Bihari Swain sworn in as UPSC member

"The airline doesn't own these assets," Kelly said. "The decision by the courts will cost Indian companies".

Aircraft lessors control about half the world's fleet including three-quarters of jets recently delivered to India.

AerCap's warnings come days after SMBC Aviation Capital, the world's second largest lessor, warned the stand-off could shake confidence in the world's fastest-growing aviation market.

India's aviation regulator has told the Indian tribunal that lessors' requests have been put on hold because local laws prevail over any international treaty signed by India.

India ratified the Cape Town Convention in 2008 but has yet to pass a law resolving conflicts with its bankruptcy code.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told Reuters in April a bill implementing the treaty was "very much in the works".

Kelly said new lease rates had already begun rising for airlines in India, which would now face a risk premium.

"We know that there are people who have pulled back from the Indian market a little bit in certain instances until they see a resolution of this," Kelly said.

"Hopefully, the Indian authorities will realise that this isn't the way forward and they will allow the lessors to take equipment out."

KEY MARKET

The UK-based Aviation Working Group, which monitors leasing practices, has put India on a watchlist with a negative outlook.

Standard Chartered's Pembroke Aircraft Leasing, CDB Aviation's GY Aviation Leasing and BOC Aviation have initiated proceedings to repossess planes from Go First.

India is a critical market for lessors, in which sale-and-leaseback deals accounted for 75% of plane deliveries from 2018 to 2022, compared with a global average of 35%, according to analytics firm Cirium.

But it has also been a challenging one with Go First following Kingfisher and Jet Airways - both of which went bankrupt over the last decade-plus. There are also growing concerns among some lessors about carrier SpiceJet against which Aircastle has sought to initiate bankruptcy proceedings.

SpiceJet has said it is in the process of reviving its grounded fleet and has "no plans whatsoever" to file for insolvency.

 

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Aditi Shah; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : airline industry Aviation industry

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 9:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Higher leasing bills, jet recovery dispute will hit airline costs: AerCap

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

FY24 GDP: Spate of forecast hikes; but some economists hold out

gdp
4 min read

Humans exceeded 7 of 9 'safe limits' for life on planet: Research

EU unveils climate masterplan to 'give humanity a fighting chance'
3 min read

Citi India, ISDM launch CIFSI to enhance research on innovative financing

Citibank, Citigroup
1 min read

AstraZeneca receives CDSCO's approval for cancer drug Tremelimumab

Pharma, medicine, pharmaceutics
1 min read

Most Popular

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Bull Run: 5 smallcaps hit new 52-week highs; charts show up to 19% upside

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

BFSI firms drive earnings of India Inc to a record high in Q4FY23

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
4 min read

No plan to let Chinese firms re-enter Indian telecom market: Govt

Image
5 min read

Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon