Sales cross record Rs 1.5 cr at KVIC outlet in Delhi's CP on Gandhi Jayanti

This appeal created a huge impact on the public, he said

khadi, clothes, garment

.According to the latest sales data, products worth Rs 1,33,95,000 was sold at Khadi Bhawan in Connaught Place on Gandhi Jayanti last year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
For the first time, products worth Rs 1.5 crore were sold at the Khadi Bhawan at Connaught Place here on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, KVIC said on Wednesday.
"On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), the flagship Khadi Bhawan at Connaught Place in the heart of New Delhi witnessed the highest ever sale of Khadi and Village Industries products worth Rs 1,52,45,000," Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said.
According to KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar, the prime minister in his "Mann Ki Baat" programme on September 24, had appealed to people to buy a khadi product on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
This appeal created a huge impact on the public, he said.
According to the latest sales data, products worth Rs 1,33,95,000 was sold at Khadi Bhawan in Connaught Place on Gandhi Jayanti last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : KVIC Khadi India Khadi Industry Khadi products Khadi policy

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon