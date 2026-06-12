SC puts economic value on homemakers' work, raises accident payouts

The ruling came in a case concerning the death of a 35-year-old homemaker in a road accident in Haryana in November 2001. While the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal had awarded her family Rs 2.42 lakh in 2003, and the Punjab and Haryana High Court increased it to Rs 8.43 lakh in 2024, the Supreme Court has now raised the compensation to Rs 62.77 lakh.

At the heart of the judgment is the Court's decision to assign a notional monthly value of Rs 30,000 to the services rendered by a homemaker. The Court held that a homemaker's contribution extends beyond household chores and includes managing the household economy, providing maternal support, caring for family members and ensuring the overall functioning of the home.

To arrive at compensation, the Court adopted the multiplier method used in motor accident claims. The monthly value of domestic services was annualised, future prospects were added and the applicable age-based multiplier was applied.

Conventional heads such as loss of consortium, funeral expenses and loss of estate were added to arrive at the final figure.

Law experts said the ruling is likely to become a benchmark for future claims involving deceased homemakers.

Monark Gahlot, Partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said the judgment establishes a new standard for valuing homemakers' contributions, describing them as "nation builders".

He said the ruling could influence not only pending and future motor accident claims but also family law disputes involving maintenance, alimony and divorce where courts are required to assess the economic value of unpaid domestic work.

The decision may also increase the financial exposure of motor insurers. Under the Motor Vehicles Act, compensation awarded by Motor Accidents Claims Tribunals is ordinarily paid by the insurer of the offending vehicle under mandatory third-party insurance cover. If the vehicle is uninsured or the insurer is absolved because of a policy breach, liability falls on the owner or driver.

Raheel Patel, Partner at Gandhi Law Associates, said the Rs 30,000 figure is only a benchmark used to calculate a one-time lump-sum award and not a recurring monthly payment.

"The final compensation is determined on a case-to-case basis by applying the multiplier method, taking into account factors such as the age of the deceased and the facts of the case. Accordingly, the amount can vary significantly from one case to another," he said.

Patel added that remarriage of the surviving spouse would not affect compensation, as the economic and managerial loss suffered by the family crystallises at the time of death.

Supriya Majumdar, Partner at Elarra Law Offices, said the judgment recognises losses that go beyond a homemaker's notional income, including "the loss of the homemaker's dexterous ability to manage all the chores of the household, the loss of maternal support for children, the loss of partnership for the husband, and the loss of love and care for the parents and in-laws."