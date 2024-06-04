Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Spectrum auction postponed by 20 days, now scheduled for June 25: DoT

This is the second rescheduling of the auction, after it was pushed back from May 20 to June 6

spectrum

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The upcoming spectrum auction has been postponed by 20 days and will be held on June 25, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said on Tuesday.

While no official reason was given, the postponement is expected to give the new, incoming government more time.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This is the second rescheduling of the auction, after it was pushed back from May 20 to June 6.

On February 8, the Union Cabinet approved the auction of 10,523.15 megahertz (MHz) of spectrum across bands at a reserve price of Rs 96,317.65 crore. All unsold spectrums from the last sale will be up for bidding again. Airwaves in the 800, 900, 1800, 2100, 2300, 2500, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz bands, covering a large chunk of voice and data spectrum, are up for sale.


The latest decision has been necessitated by the fractured electoral mandate, officials said under conditions of anonymity.

An additional mock auction exercise will be held on June 13-14, the DoT said.

No single political party secured the 272-seat majority in the Lok Sabha, as of the time of writing this report.

 
Topics : spectrum Spectrum Auction Telecom spectrum auction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesMaharashtra Election Result 2024PAN-Aadhaar LinkingGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon