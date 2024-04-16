Sugar output remains slightly lower at 31.09 MT till April 15: ISMA

Sugar production remained lower both in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu at 9,19,000 tonnes and 8,60,000 tonnes, respectively, in the said period. Photo: Unsplash.com

The country's sugar production remained slightly lower at 31.09 million tonnes till April 15 of the ongoing 2023-24 season on lower output in Karnataka, according to industry body ISMA data released on Tuesday.

Sugar production stood at 31.23 million tonnes in the same period of the 2022-23 season.

India is a major sugar producing country in the world. Sugar season runs from October to September. Currently, there are curbs on sugar exports for an indefinite period.

Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has revised the net sugar production estimate for 2023-24 season to 32 million tonnes.

As per ISMA's latest data, sugar production in Maharashtra, the country's leading producing state of sweetener, remained higher at 10.92 million tonnes till April 15 of the current season, as against 10.59 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

Similarly, production in Uttar Pradesh, the country's second largest sugar producing state, rose to 10.14 million tonnes from 9.67 million tonnes in the said period.

However, in the country's third largest sugar producing state of Karnataka, the production remained slightly lower at 5.06 million tonnes till April 15 of the ongoing 2023-24 season, as against 5.49 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

Sugar production remained lower both in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu at 9,19,000 tonnes and 8,60,000 tonnes, respectively, in the said period.

ISMA said the pace of closure of sugar mills in the first fortnight of April this year has been much higher than last year. About 128 mills have closed their operations till April 15 of this season, as against 55 mills in the year-ago period.

Overall, 448 factories have concluded their crushing operations nationwide against 401 closed last year as of mid-April, it added.